Creatio Named A Leader In The G2 Grid® Report I Winter 2024 For Business Process Management Software & More

Creatio secures top spots across multiple G2 categories, receiving high endorsements from G2 users

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Winter 2024 Grid® Reports for CRM Software, Business Process Management Software, Retail Analytics Software, Email Marketing Software, Digital Process Automation (DPA), and No-Code Development Platforms. The company has also received a Leader recognition in the Momentum Grid® Report, Winter 2024, in seven categories: No-Code Development Platforms, Low-Code Development Platforms, Digital Process Automation (DPA), Contact Center, Business Process Management, CRM Software, and Retail Analytics.G2 stands as one of the most extensive software marketplaces globally, renowned for delivering reliable and unbiased software reviews gathered from its vast user community and various online channels and social networks. The G2 evaluations serve as a collective voice of the software user community, simplifying the selection of top-tier digital solutions. These ratings are pivotal for sellers, media personnel, analysts, and investors for product benchmarking and market trend analysis.Being positioned as a Leader in the Grid® Report indicates that the product has received high endorsements from G2 users and possesses significant Satisfaction and Market Presence scores. Meanwhile, products that achieve the Leader tier in the Momentum Grid® are ranked in the top quartile of their respective category by user feedback.Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. We help our customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.To discover how Creatio can be pivotal in addressing your business challenges and propelling growth, request a live demo today.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

