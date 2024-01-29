Scribeamerica Announces Partnership With Ross University School Of Medicine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ScribeAmerica is pleased to announce its partnership with Ross University School of Medicine and the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ScribeAmerica , the nation's leading provider of medical scribes, is pleased to announce its partnership with Ross University School of Medicine and the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. The collaboration was put into motion to better support and enhance the educational opportunities for ScribeAmerica scribes who aspire to become physicians.As part of this partnership, ScribeAmerica scribes in good standing who are accepted at either Ross University School of Medicine or the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine will receive a $9500 tuition reduction on their first semester. This program aims to reduce barriers associated with the pursuit of a medical degree. ScribeAmerica is passionate about supporting the continued growth of its employees."We are proud to join forces with Ross University School of Medicine and the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine," said David Osborne, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at ScribeAmerica. "This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting our employees' professional growth and development. By providing them with a pathway to significant tuition assistance, we hope to empower them to pursue their dreams of becoming physicians."ScribeAmerica's partnership with these institutions highlights their ongoing commitment to excellence in medical education. By collaborating with well-known institutions like Ross University School of Medicine and the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, ScribeAmerica continues to solidify its position as a leader in the healthcare industry.This partnership opens doors for ScribeAmerica employees, making quality medical education more accessible. In addition to their experience and knowledge gained as highly qualified medical scribes, ScribeAmerica alumni will continue to be well-positioned to become the next generation of healthcare leaders.About ScribeAmerica:ScribeAmerica is the leading scribe solutions company providing in-person, telehealth, and Ambient AI solutions to healthcare providers across specialties. With more than 3,500 clients in 50 states, ScribeAmerica serves emergency departments, health systems, outpatient, veterinary clinics, and more. As an industry leader, ScribeAmerica pairs more than 20 years of industry experience with cutting-edge technology to continually innovate unique, personalized solutions that help its partners focus on what matters most.

