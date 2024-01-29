Plinqit Appoints Jason Seale As VP Of Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plinqit expands its team and names financial industry veteran Jason Seale as VP of Sales to support company's continued growth

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Plinqit , the first platform that brings together automated savings, data-driven financial wellness content and virtual account management, has appointed Jason Seale as Vice President of Sales to support the company's continued growth.As VP of Sales, Seale will oversee Plinqit's business development team as the company continues to expand, addressing the growing demand among banks and credit unions for solutions that generate deposit growth while helping customers and members live their best financial life.Seale brings more than a decade of fintech and banking experience to Plinqit. Most recently, he served as VP of Sales at Agent IQ, a personal digital engagement platform for community banks and credit unions. He also served as an Enterprise Growth Executive at MX, and prior to that, he held several roles in sales and strategy at Kasasa, a financial technology and marketing services company. At Kasasa, Seale served as VP, Regional Director where he was responsible for building relationships and growing the company's client roster of community financial institutions.“Jason's experience in banking, fintech, and digital platforms made him a stand-out candidate. With the launch of our newest product, High Yield Savings by Plinqit, we have doubled down on our mission to offer thoughtfully designed, innovative service offerings for financial institutions looking to expand into new markets. We need a strong team to address the market's demand for Plinqit's product suite,” said Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of Plinqit.“We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the team and look forward to accomplishing great things together in the years ahead.”“I joined Plinqit because of my passion for helping financial institutions accomplish data-driven digital transformation, which aligns perfectly with the company's vision,” said Jason Seale, VP of Sales at Plinqit.“Building lasting industry relationships has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of my career thus far, and I'm excited to bring my skill set to a company like Plinqit, where there is clear alignment between the mission, vision, strategy, and leadership. I look forward to working in this collaborative environment and helping financial institutions make a meaningful impact for the communities they serve.”About PlinqitPlinqit is a mobile-first platform and fintech company helping banks and credit unions generate deposits, attract new customers, and expand their retail footprint while helping people live their best financial life. The Plinqit platform is the first savings platform of its kind to bring together automated savings, data-driven financial wellness content, and virtual account management. At Plinqit, we're helping everyone Money IntelligentlyTM. For more information, visit plinqit.

