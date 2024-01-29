Jobnimbus And Sumoquote: Uniting Two Best-In-Class Tools To Redefine Roofing Software

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JobNimbus , the leading roofing software , proudly announces its groundbreaking acquisition of SumoQuote , an award-winning, renowned estimating and proposal solution for contractors. This achievement reshapes the roofing industry by bringing together two best-in-class tools, making JobNimbus the industry's leading sales-centric Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution.This marks one of the roofing industry's largest and most impactful acquisitions ever. Homeowners will benefit from easily understood proposals for the work they need done, and business owners will confidently take their customer relationships all the way from lead to sold to completion.SumoQuote CEO, Ryan Shantz, states, "We've always focused on helping our contractors stand out from competitors and impress homeowners. By joining JobNimbus, we'll be able to accelerate this vision into the future.”David Boss, owner of Emerald Gotcha Gutters, emphasizes the impact of SumoQuote, saying,“Once SumoQuote was implemented into our sales process, our close rate increased from 17% to 27%.”Contractors using JobNimbus will now benefit from a best-in-class sales experience from right inside its all-in-one roofing software. From point-of-sale to job completion, this will ensure a seamless workflow, automating businesses and improving win rates.Walter Roos, Sales and Marketing Manager of Top Notch Roofing, speaks to the way SumoQuote has helped his business build a reputation and come across as professional and polished,“We dominate in the market locally with our beautiful proposals. Customers give us a lot of compliments.”Ben Hodson, CEO of JobNimbus, said, "This acquisition is a game-changer for the roofing industry. By bringing together JobNimbus and SumoQuote, we're not just offering the best workflow and business automation; we're providing a comprehensive sales solution that empowers contractors to be wildly successful in every aspect of their business.”JobNimbus is a project management and CRM software for roofers. SumoQuote is a proposal software purpose-built for exterior contractors. Vista Point Advisors, a San Francisco-based boutique investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SumoQuote.

