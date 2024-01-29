Ideal Outcomes' Jason Richmond Joins The Executive Council Of CEOWORLD Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jason RichmondCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ideal Outcomes , Inc. is pleased to announce that founder, CEO and Chief Culture Officer Jason Richmond has accepted an invitation to join the executive council of CEOWORLD magazine.With more than 12.4+ million page views, CEOWORLD is the world's leading business magazine for CEOs, COOs, CFOs, senior corporate executives, business leaders, private equity investors, investment bankers, and high-net-worth individuals.Jason, is a regular contributor to the magazine which covers a wide range of topics, including strategy, leadership, organizational change, diversity and inclusion, innovation, decision-making, marketing, career transitions, work-life balance, and managing teams.Jason will take his place on the executive council alongside a distinguished group of high-ranking executives, including CEOs, CFOs, chairpersons, presidents, directors, heads of country, regional heads, managing directors, general managers, and other C-suite leaders. Their primary objective is to achieve significant growth in their respective organizations.Jason is an authoritative culture change strategist whose work over the past twenty-plus years has helped companies build strong, sustained revenue growth by empowering their employees and developing energizing office cultures. He has designed and implemented Leadership Development Journeys for Fortune 100 companies and he has guided numerous start-ups on the path to become noted industry leaders. He has also supplied thought leadership and innovative consulting services to a wide range of mid-size companies.Author of three books "Culture Spark: 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth," "Culture Ignited : 5 Disciplines for Adaptive Leadership," and "The One Advantage," Jason is an in-demand keynote speaker who captivates audiences with his direct, refreshing, no-nonsense style. In addition to his work as an opinion columnist for CEOWORLD, he is a member of the Forbes Business Council, and a contributing writer to HR.Jason said,“I appreciate the invitation to become a member of CEOWORLD's executive council joining so many talented people. My goal is to continue to write thoughtful, informative, and hopefully inspiring articles. I draw on my experiences working as a culture change strategist with companies across the country and internationally.”Last year Jason and Ideal Outcomes, a nationally renowned workplace culture and human capital strategy company, acquired the Dale Carnegie franchise of Orange County, California. For the last nine years Ideal Outcomes has worked closely with Dale Carnegie Orange County supporting its professional development solutions and leadership training. Jason has a longstanding relationship with Dale Carnegie having previously served in a corporate role as Global Vice President Client Acquisition and Services.About Ideal OutcomesSince its founding by Jason Richmond in 2014, Ideal Outcomes' expert staff has provided organizational development consulting, change implementation, talent management, coaching, diversity and inclusion and culture integration to businesses of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 100 companies.

