Michelle D. Craig Recognized Among Top Lawyers In Louisiana By Prestigious Super Lawyers List

Transcendent Law Group Founder is recognized as an outstanding lawyer in Louisiana.

- Michelle D. Craig, Managing Attorney of Transcendent Law Group ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michelle D. Craig, Founder and CEO of Transcendent Law Group , has been selected for the exclusive 2024 Louisiana Super Lawyers list . This is the second consecutive year that Craig has been chosen for this prestigious list, recognizing her among the top 5% of attorneys in the State of Louisiana.Michelle D. Craig is the Managing Attorney of Transcendent Law Group. With over 23 years of law firm experience, she became the first African American female partner in the New Orleans Office of an Am 200 Regional law firm before founding her firm in 2014.“It is truly an honor to be recognized for the second year in a row as an outstanding lawyer in Louisiana. This acknowledgment reflects not only my dedication to the legal profession but also to my clients and the New Orleans community. I am committed to providing top-notch legal services, and this recognition further motivates all of Transcendent Law Group to uphold the highest standards of excellence in our practice,” says Craig.In her practice, Craig serves as trusted legal counsel for organizations of all sizes. She primarily practices labor and employment, education, and civil litigation. She also serves as the outside general counsel for several companies where she provides proactive management, human resources guidance, and day-to-day legal counseling. Additionally, Craig provides legal counsel to existing and newly formed charter schools, community colleges, and universities. Craig is very active in the community and is passionate about the economic viability and development of the New Orleans area. She is the former Chairperson of the New Orleans Civil Service Commission and the former Chairperson of the Downtown Development District in New Orleans. She believes in protecting the resilience and uniqueness of the culture while advocating for a stronger, sustainable, and economically successful New Orleans community.Craig holds dual degrees, including a Juris Doctorate (J.D.) and a Bachelor of Civil Law (B.C.L.), from the Louisiana State University (LSU) Law Center. She also studied International and Comparative Law at the Université d 'Aix Marseille III in Aix en Provence, France.Super Lawyers, which is part of Thomson Reuters, is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. For more information about Super Lawyers, go to SuperLawyers

