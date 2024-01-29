TSAOG Proudly Sponsored The 39Th Annual CF Tower Climb And Run Hosted By The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group showcases its continued commitment to Cystic Fibrosis research and awareness.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine is honored to have sponsored The 39th Annual CF Tower Climb and Run . This event was held on January 27, 2024, at 7:00 am at the Tower of the Americas. The Tower Climb prides itself on being the most unique athletic challenge fundraising event in San Antonio. The event consisted of running one mile, followed by climbing up 952 steps to the top of the Tower of the Americas.Teaming up with The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation through video , Dr. Kevin L. Kirk, a Foot and Ankle Surgeon at TSAOG, and his son, Andrew, shed light on the challenges of growing up with Cystic Fibrosis, drawing from Andrew's firsthand experience. Thankfully, through the proper treatment, Andrew's quality of life has drastically improved. This is just one example of how raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis research is essential for developing the right treatments and therapies for those suffering in the future.Participants had the choice to register as competitive or non-competitive with a minimum donation of $100. TSAOG is happy to have made a meaningful impact with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for the Annual CF Tower Climb and Run. The event witnessed an impressive turnout of both registrants and attendees. Together, TSAOG continues to strive for a future where individuals with Cystic Fibrosis can lead full, productive lives.About the Company:John J. Hinchey, M.D. established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care since 1947. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice throughout the San Antonio and South Texas areas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery, spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice also offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, worker's compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists work collaboratively to provide a complete continuum of care for their patients.

