IWG Finance AG continues its expansion plans in the telemedicine sector, announcing its investment in Petdoctors365 alongside its existing stake in Doctors365 . Petdoctors365, currently considered the most promising app in healthcare with billion-dollar potential, focuses on telemedical care for pets. The Frankfurt-based investment firm is now a shareholder and has been a long-standing strategic partner with the Zurich-based startup specializing in modern healthcare technology.

Claire Summerfield, board member of the IWG Finance Group , expressed enthusiasm about this strategic expansion: "The investment in Petdoctors365 is another step in our vision to promote telemedicine in various fields. Pets are an essential part of many people's lives, and with Petdoctors365, we offer an innovative solution for their healthcare."

The telemedicine app Petdoctors365 enables direct contact with qualified veterinarians from the comfort of home. This not only facilitates access to veterinary care but also enhances the efficiency of veterinarian-pet consultations. The innovative platform provides a secure and user-friendly environment for virtual appointments, offering flexibility and convenience for both pet owners and veterinarians.

The close collaboration with the renowned auditing firm Schaetze underscores the reliability and integrity of both companies in the business sector. Schaetze, specializing in corporate bonds, brings its extensive expertise to ensure the optimal financial management of IWG Finance AG's telemedicine projects.

Roderich Schaetze, founder and managing partner of the auditing firm Schaetze , will serve as a trustee to manage the investor funds of IWG Finance AG. This strategic alliance not only enhances investor security but also emphasizes the commitment of both companies to the highest standards in the financial industry.

IWG Finance AG has deposited impressive collateral of EUR 200 million to secure the project and provide a solid foundation for potential investors. This is aimed at protecting investor interests and strengthening the financial integrity of corporate bonds. This comprehensive security reflects IWG Finance AG's confidence in the project and demonstrates its determination to create a secure business environment for potential investors.

Industry experts estimate that IWG Finance AG's investment in Doctors365 and PetDoctors365 has now reached a high double-digit million amount. IWG Finance AG Deutschland , a subsidiary of the International Wealth Group based in Cyprus , is subject to strict regulation by CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission). CySEC is widely recognized as the most stringent financial supervisory authority in Europe, allowing IWG Group to conduct investments and brokerage activities in nearly all European countries.

Based in Frankfurt am Main and part of the International Wealth Group, IWG Finance AG has been successfully operating in the financial world for years. Its focus spans asset management, stock exchange, real estate, and venture capital. The extensive experience and successful management of billions in investor funds make IWG Finance AG a trusted partner for investments in groundbreaking projects.