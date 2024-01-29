TCC Financial To Showcase Innovative Asset-Based Financing Services At The TMA Distressed Investing Conference

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Market-leading alternative lender will describe how straightforward financing solutions can help companies overcome short-term cash flow hurdles

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Travelers Capital Corp., through its U.S.-based subsidiary TCC Financial, Inc. (collectively, "TCC"), a recognized leader in alternative financing, announced it will exhibit at the Turnaround Management Association's Distressed Investing Conference, the leading event for networking and dealmaking in the turnaround, restructuring, and distressed investing world. The conference is scheduled for February 6-9, 2024, at the Encore at the Wynn in Las Vegas. TCC Financial will be exhibiting at table 20 in the Chopin Ballroom throughout the conference, and will demonstrate straightforward and flexible asset-based financing programs available to companies with as little as $1 million in annual revenue.

"Many small and midsized companies, as well as financial advisory groups and turnaround professionals, are not aware that timely financing is readily available to them or their clients," said Warren Miller, TCC's managing partner. "Our alternative asset-based lending products are exponentially more immediate and flexible than traditional bank financing, and are available to companies throughout all aspects of their corporate life cycle - from hyper-growth to recovery or distress. We are eager to attend the conference and describe how this funding can immediately impact companies in need."

TCC provides financing based primarily on the value of a company's tangible asset collateral, including machinery, heavy equipment, and property. This results in a quick and straightforward approval process even when a business' historic financials or cash-flow may have posed an issue for other lenders. TCC's financing incorporates a simple repayment structure, minimal covenants, and flexible pre-payment options. TCC is a true transition lender in the North American market, with the ability to assist borrowers experiencing near-term liquidity constraints, balance sheet restructuring and consolidation, leveraged finance acquisitions, near-distress and distressed conditions, and rapid growth.

For more information about Travelers Capital Corp. and its financing solutions, visit . To register for the TMA Distressed Investing Conference, visit .

About Travelers Capital Corporation Financial, Inc. (TCC Financial)

TCC Financial is the USA-focused investment arm of Travelers Capital Corp., an asset-based Canadian investment firm headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. TCC Financial is an alternative capital provider specializing in asset-based finance solutions to small and mid-market enterprises. Providing custom finance solutions outside of those offered by traditional lending institutions, TCC Financial helps clients facing a variety of capital challenges, from transitional balance sheet restructurings, rapid-growth working capital facilities, and non-sponsored or non-standard M&A financing. TCC Financial is a member of the Travelers Group of Companies, which possess over 40 years of asset-based lending experience and is a leading provider of equipment finance and specialty loan & lease arrangements. For more information, please visit or .

