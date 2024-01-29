U.S. Inspectors Arrive In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Inspectors from the United States Department of Defense, the Department of State, and the United States Agency for International Development have arrived in Kyiv to help strengthen oversight and accountability of aid provided to Ukraine.
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.
"Pleased to welcome back to Kyiv three Inspectors General from the Departments of Defense, State, and USAID. Their meetings with implementers, partners, & the Ukrainian government support oversight & accountability for U.S. assistance to Ukraine," Brink said.
In December 2023, representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine agreed on a plan for joint physical inspections of weapons provided by U.S. partners.
