Zelensky Honors Heroes Of Kruty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has honored the memory of the Heroes of Kruty.

That's according to the Facebook page of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

Video: Zelenskiy/Official

"All our heroes, all those who gave their lives for Ukraine's independence, freedom and future will forever be in the history of our nation. We remember each and every one of them! Eternal glory and gratitude to the defenders of Ukraine!" Zelensky said.

The president, the country's military leadership and the heads of law enforcement agencies laid flowers at the Kruty Heroes Monument on Askold's Grave.

On January 29, Ukraine marks Kruty Heroes Remembrance Day.

The Battle of Kruty took place on January 29, 1918, between the settlements of Nizhyn and Bakhmach in the Chernihiv region, some 130 kilometers northeast of Kyiv, during an attack on Kyiv by Bolshevik troops led by Colonel Mikhail Muravyov.