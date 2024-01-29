Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With Jordan’S King Abdullah II

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke over the phone with King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.

The two leaders discussed the tense situation in the region, notably in the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi renewed Egypt's condemnation of the terrorist attack, which targeted a post located on Jordan's border with Syria. The President emphasized Egypt's position in full support of Jordan and reiterated its commitment to the kingdom's security and stability. This was highly appreciated by H.M. King Abdullah II, given the historical and brotherly relations the two countries and their peoples share. President El-Sisi and H.M. King Abdullah II discussed efforts underway toward restoring calm in the Gaza Strip and ensuring access for urgent humanitarian aid and relief to the people of the sector. They warned against the gravity of the persistent military escalation, which exposes regional security to further threats. President El-Sisi and H.M. King Abdullah II confirmed that reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause is the only guarantor for restoring regional security and peace.

