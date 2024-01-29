Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Italian, Tunisian Ambassadors

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Lorenzo Morini where they discussed bolstering relations between the two countries. Later on, Sheikh Jarrah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Tunisian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Kareem Budali and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to bolster them. (end) fk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.