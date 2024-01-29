Austria Suspends Financial Aid To UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Jan 29 (KUNA) - The Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced suspending all financial aid provided to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) due to claims of the agency's employee's involvement in the attack on Israel on Oct 7th.

These claims are extremely shocking and disturbing, said the ministry in a statement, adding that Austria's decision came after several countries made a similar decision including the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy and Japan, despite UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning against taking such measure.

The ministry demanded UNRWA along with the UN to conduct a comprehensive investigation and hold all possible participants in the Oct 7th attack accountable, to preserve the UN's credibility.

Austria will coordinate with international partners to temporarily suspend all additional finances provided to UNRWA, noted the statement, stressing that Austria will continue to support civilians in Gaza outside the frame of UNRWA. (end)

