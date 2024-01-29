CV3 Financial Launches Long-Term Rental Financing Options

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New 30-year Fixed Rate Loans Support Investor's Need for Buy and Hold Strategies

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CV3 Financial Services, announced today the introduction of new, long-term 30-year fixed rate loan options to support customers with buy-and-hold investment strategies. The Company, which provides financing of fix-and-flip and rental properties to real estate investors, was founded in September 2023 by William

Tessar, the past President of CIVIC Financial Services.

"With increasingly diverse investment strategies, our customers need more financing choices. Profitability for real estate investors in the fix-and-flip space has increased for three consecutive quarters, with industry analysts reporting an average profit of $70,000," said William Tessar, CEO of CV3. "When it comes to rental properties, however, many of our customers want financing options that enable them to build long-term equity with principal and interest payments or refinance out of adjustable-rate mortgages into predictable long-term fixed rate loans."

"This marks the beginning of an exciting year for CV3. With continued expansion of our product offerings, we expect to include ground-up construction and multifamily financing in the coming months, as well as add a dozen new states this year," Tessar continued.

In just four months, the CV3 team has funded $250 million in private money loans, expanded its product line with improved rates and terms, added 10 new states to their lending footprint, and now has more than 180 employees.

"From the day we opened our doors, we set our sights on becoming the dominant private lender in the industry. In today's dynamic real estate investment space, offering more choices in financing will enable us to achieve our mission of becoming the capital partner of choice for all of our customers' financing needs."

About CV3 Financial Services

CV3 Financial Services, LLC (CV3) is a private lender providing business purpose loans for non-owner-occupied properties to real estate investors.

Financing options include bridge, fix and flip rehab loans and rental property financing in 29 states and the District of Columbia. With a digital lending platform designed to simplify the loan process, and all processing, underwriting and funding completed under one roof, CV3 delivers direct answers and quick closings for clients' real estate investment financing needs. For more information, visit .

