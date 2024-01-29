Global QPCR Test For Mastitis Market Size Is Expected To Capture Significant Share By 2032 | CAGR Of 4.45%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global QPCR Test for Mastitis Market Size is expected to hold a significant share by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Zoetis Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Neogen Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., LGC Genomics, Biomerieux SA, GE Healthcare and other Key Vendors.

New York, United States, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global QPCR Test for Mastitis Market Size is expected to hold a Significant share by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.45% during the projected period. Mastitis is a widespread and economically significant disease that affects dairy cows, and its prevalence is rising. This has increased demand for quick and effective diagnostic techniques.

Mastitis-causing microorganisms can be identified quickly (about three hours), including those that are not cultivable using traditional culturing methods. Among its many advantages is the ability to identify DNA from infections frequently linked to mastitis using quantitative polymerase chain reaction (QPCR). Additionally, objective reporting of DNA detected in milk samples is possible, as is the capacity to identify non-living infections. The commercial QPCR kit identified the following pathogens: Prototheca spp., Escherichia coli, Klebsiella spp., Mycoplasma bovis, Mycoplasma spp., Staphylococcus aureus, coagulase-negative staphylococci (CNS), Streptococcus uberis, and Streptococcus agalactiae and dysgalactiae. The presence or lack of a particular DNA in samples, accounting for sampling procedures and herds, determines its prevalence. The Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (QPCR) Test for Mastitis in the dairy industry are propelling the global market for this test. First off, there is a greater need for precise and fast diagnostic instruments due to the rising incidence of mastitis, a prevalent and economically important disease affecting dairy cows. Widespread use of QPCR testing is hampered by certain dairy producers' lack of knowledge and instruction about its advantages. Investment in cutting-edge diagnostic technologies is also hampered by financial limitations in some areas.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global QPCR Test for Mastitis Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Based on Type (Cow, Goat, Poultry, Bovine, Sheep, Other Farm Animals), Based on Molecular Diagnostics (Respiratory Testing, Abortion Pathogens, Mastitis Pathogens, Viral Testing, Mycoplasma Testing, Bacteria Testing), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The cow segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global QPCR test for mastitis market during the forecast period.

The global QPCR test for mastitis market is divided into segments based on type: cow, goat, poultry, bovine, sheep, other farm animals. The cow segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global QPCR test for mastitis market throughout the forecast period. Considering their importance in the dairy business, cows make up a substantial share of the market. Because mastitis has a financial impact on milk output, the QPCR test for mastitis in cows is frequently used.

The mastitis pathogens segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global QPCR test for mastitis market during the forecast period.

The global QPCR test for mastitis market is classified into respiratory testing, abortion pathogens, mastitis pathogens, viral testing, mycoplasma testing, bacteria testing. Mastitis pathogens are projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global QPCR test for mastitis market during the forecast period. An essential component, QPCR assays for mastitis pathogens target the specific bacteria that cause mastitis in dairy cattle. For prompt treatment and the avoidance of financial losses in the milk production process, early and precise detection is essential.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global QPCR Test for Mastitis market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to hold the greatest share of the global QPCR test for mastitis market in the coming years. The region's market is anticipated to rise as a result of the presence of significant important players who offer a variety of treatment options for this condition and the expansion of the infrastructure for animal healthcare, which is raising farmers' awareness of animal health.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate in the global QPCR test for mastitis market throughout the forecast period. Both the abundance of cattle in the area and the rise in mastitis instances in cattle are responsible for the market's growth. Moreover, a major driver of market expansion throughout the projection period is the growing number of dairy farms in this area.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global QPCR Test for Mastitis Market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Zoetis Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Neogen Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., LGC Genomics, Biomerieux SA, GE Healthcare and Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, in a Thermo Fisher Scientific webinar, Michele Kaufmann, customer solutions adviser at CentralStar Cooperative, discussed the need of PCR testing for mastitis control.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global QPCR Test for Mastitis Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global QPCR Test for Mastitis Market, Type Analysis



Cow

Goat

Poultry

Bovine

Sheep Other Farm Animals

Global QPCR Test for Mastitis Market, Molecular Diagnostics Analysis



Respiratory Testing

Abortion Pathogens

Mastitis Pathogens

Viral Testing

Mycoplasma Testing Bacteria Testing

Global QPCR Test for Mastitis Market, Regional Analysis



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

