Tissue Diagnostics Market Is Expected To Reach $8.4 Billion | Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tissue Diagnostics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.6 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $8.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. The tissue diagnostics market is driven by growing healthcare expenditure, developing infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, and increasing technological advancements in tissue diagnostics. Download an Illustrative overview: Tissue Diagnostics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.6 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $8.4 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% Market Size Available for 2021 - 2028 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technology, Disease Type, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and RoE), APAC (China, India, Japan, and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World (Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Significant opportunities in BRICS Countries Key Market Driver Growing demand for digital pathology

Healthcare expenditure constitutes a significant part of the development budget of all the countries. It consists of spending by both public and private sources on medical goods and services.

Based on products, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into Consumables (Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, and Probes) and Instruments (Slide-staining Systems, Scanners, Tissue-processing Systems, and Other Instruments). The consumables segment is forecasted to drive the market. The rise in government and private funding in life sciences and cancer research, growing R&D expenditure by leading pharma companies, the increasing number of reagent rental agreements and the application of innovative technologies & methodologies in the fields of tissue diagnostics and in vitro diagnostics are factors expected to drive the growth of the tissue diagnostics consumables market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into global tissue diagnostics market is segmented into Immunohistochemistry, In Situ Hybridization, Digital Pathology and Workflow Management, and Special Staining. Immunohistochemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the tissue diagnostics market in 2022. The rising preference for the use of IHC tests for diagnosing conditions such as cancer is driving the segment's growth.

Based on disease type, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Lymphoma, Prostate Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Other Disease Types. In 2022, breast cancer accounted for the largest share of the tissue diagnostics market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the number of Breast cancer cases and, Other lifestyle changes that lead to breast cancer.

Based on end user, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, and Other End Users. Hospitals accounted for largest share of the tissue diagnostics market in 2022. The significant share of the segment is primarily due to the increasing number of patients visiting hospitals, the rising number of in-house diagnostics procedures performed in hospitals, and growing awareness regarding early diagnosis of cancer.

Based on the region, The tissue diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of target population in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing healthcare spending are expected to boost the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

This report categorizes the tissue diagnostics market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product



Consumables



Antibodies



Kits



Reagents

Probes

Instruments



Slide-staining Systems



Scanners



Tissue-processing Systems Other Instruments (automated cover slippers, microtomes, embedding systems, paraffin dispensers, and slide labelers)

By Technology



Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization

Digital Pathology & Workflow Management Special Staining

By Disease Type



Breast Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Lymphoma

Prostate Cancer

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Other Disease Types (neurological disease, cardiovascular disease, immunological diseases, infectious diseases, cancers of the bone, colon, thyroid, cervix, and skin; gallbladder carcinoma; HBV; Epstein-Barr virus; hepatitis; muscular dystrophy; renal cell carcinoma; and pleomorphic sarcomas.)

By End User



Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Other End Users (reference laboratories and academic research laboratories)

By Region



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of The World (RoW)



Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Market Stakeholders:



Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department R&D Department

Report Objectives:



To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the tissue diagnostics market by product, technology, disease type, and end user, and region

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall tissue diagnostics market

To forecast the size of the tissue diagnostics market in four main regions along with their respective key countries, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

To profile key players in the tissue diagnostics market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches and approvals; expansions; and partnerships; of the leading players in the tissue diagnostics market To benchmark players within the tissue diagnostics market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

