Tissue Diagnostics Market Is Expected To Reach $8.4 Billion | Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tissue Diagnostics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.6 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $8.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. The tissue diagnostics market is driven by growing healthcare expenditure, developing infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, and increasing technological advancements in tissue diagnostics.
Tissue Diagnostics Market Scope:
| Report Coverage
| Details
| Market Revenue in 2023
| $5.6 Billion
| Estimated Value by 2028
| $8.4 Billion
| Growth Rate
| Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%
| Market Size Available for
| 2021 - 2028
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Forecast Units
| Value (USD Billion)
| Report Coverage
| Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
| Segments Covered
| Product, Technology, Disease Type, End User, and Region
| Geographies Covered
| North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and RoE), APAC (China, India, Japan, and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World (Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
| Report Highlights
| Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
| Key Market Opportunity
| Significant opportunities in BRICS Countries
| Key Market Driver
| Growing demand for digital pathology
Healthcare expenditure constitutes a significant part of the development budget of all the countries. It consists of spending by both public and private sources on medical goods and services.
Based on products, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into Consumables (Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, and Probes) and Instruments (Slide-staining Systems, Scanners, Tissue-processing Systems, and Other Instruments). The consumables segment is forecasted to drive the market. The rise in government and private funding in life sciences and cancer research, growing R&D expenditure by leading pharma companies, the increasing number of reagent rental agreements and the application of innovative technologies & methodologies in the fields of tissue diagnostics and in vitro diagnostics are factors expected to drive the growth of the tissue diagnostics consumables market during the forecast period.
Based on technology, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into global tissue diagnostics market is segmented into Immunohistochemistry, In Situ Hybridization, Digital Pathology and Workflow Management, and Special Staining. Immunohistochemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the tissue diagnostics market in 2022. The rising preference for the use of IHC tests for diagnosing conditions such as cancer is driving the segment's growth.
Based on disease type, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Lymphoma, Prostate Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Other Disease Types. In 2022, breast cancer accounted for the largest share of the tissue diagnostics market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the number of Breast cancer cases and, Other lifestyle changes that lead to breast cancer.
Based on end user, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, and Other End Users. Hospitals accounted for largest share of the tissue diagnostics market in 2022. The significant share of the segment is primarily due to the increasing number of patients visiting hospitals, the rising number of in-house diagnostics procedures performed in hospitals, and growing awareness regarding early diagnosis of cancer.
Based on the region, The tissue diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of target population in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing healthcare spending are expected to boost the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.
Tissue Diagnostics market major players covered in the report, such as:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Danaher Corporation (US) PHC Holdings Corporation Corporation (Japan) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (US) Abbott (US) Agilent Technologies Inc. (US) Merck KGAA (Germany) SAKURA FINETEK JAPAN CO., LTD (Japan) Abcam Plc. (UK) Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US) Bio SB (US) Biogenix (US) Cell Signaling Technology, Inc (US) Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy) SLEE Medical GMBH (Germany) Cellpath Ltd (UK) Amos scientific Pty Ltd. (Australia) Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance CO., LTD (China) MEDITE Medical GmbH (Germany) Diapath S.p.A. (Italy) KONFOONG BIOINFORMATION TECH CO., LTD (China) Diagnostic BioSystems Inc. (US) 3DHISTECH (Hungary) RWD Life Science Co., LTD (China) Dakewei Biotechnology co., Ltd (China) Sysmax Corporation (Japan) Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US) Biocare Medical, LLC. (US) MILESTONE MEDICAL (US) Bio-Optica Milano Spa (Italy) and Among Others
This report categorizes the tissue diagnostics market into the following segments and subsegments:
By Product
Consumables
Antibodies Kits Reagents Probes Instruments
Slide-staining Systems Scanners Tissue-processing Systems Other Instruments (automated cover slippers, microtomes, embedding systems, paraffin dispensers, and slide labelers)
By Technology
Immunohistochemistry In Situ Hybridization Digital Pathology & Workflow Management Special Staining
By Disease Type
Breast Cancer Gastric Cancer Lymphoma Prostate Cancer Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Other Disease Types (neurological disease, cardiovascular disease, immunological diseases, infectious diseases, cancers of the bone, colon, thyroid, cervix, and skin; gallbladder carcinoma; HBV; Epstein-Barr virus; hepatitis; muscular dystrophy; renal cell carcinoma; and pleomorphic sarcomas.)
By End User
Hospitals Research Laboratories Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Other End Users (reference laboratories and academic research laboratories)
By Region
North America Europe
Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of The World (RoW)
Latin America Middle East & Africa
Key Market Stakeholders:
Senior Management End User Finance/Procurement Department R&D Department
Report Objectives:
To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) To define, describe, segment, and forecast the tissue diagnostics market by product, technology, disease type, and end user, and region To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players To analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall tissue diagnostics market To forecast the size of the tissue diagnostics market in four main regions along with their respective key countries, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. To profile key players in the tissue diagnostics market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches and approvals; expansions; and partnerships; of the leading players in the tissue diagnostics market To benchmark players within the tissue diagnostics market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy
