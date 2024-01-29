Breast Pumps Market Anticipates A Reach Of US$ 2.52 Billion By 2031, Propelled By An 4.58% CAGR | Growth Plus Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Breast Pumps Market is expected to clock US$ 2.52 billion by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. The global Breast Pumps Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding, the rising number of working mothers, and continuous advancements in breast pump technology. A comprehensive analysis of the market reveals a dynamic landscape dedicated to supporting breastfeeding mothers and promoting infant health. Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Breast Pumps Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 1.76 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 2.52 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.58% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Product, Technology, Application, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)





Market Overview:

Breast pumps play a crucial role in facilitating breastfeeding for mothers who may face challenges such as returning to work, breastfeeding difficulties, or the need for milk expression. The market is witnessing robust expansion as breastfeeding gains prominence as the optimal infant feeding method, and women seek convenient and efficient solutions to support their breastfeeding journey.

Key Market Drivers:

Increased awareness of the health benefits associated with breastfeeding, including optimal nutrition for infants and health benefits for mothers, is a primary driver for the growth of the breast pumps market. Breast pumps enable mothers to provide breast milk even when faced with challenges that may hinder direct breastfeeding.The growing number of women entering the workforce and the desire to balance professional and family life contribute to the demand for breast pumps. Electric and portable breast pumps allow working mothers to express and store breast milk conveniently, supporting continued breastfeeding even when physically apart from their infants.Ongoing technological advancements have led to the development of more efficient, comfortable, and user-friendly breast pumps. Innovations such as smart pumps, adjustable suction levels, and quieter operation enhance the overall experience for breastfeeding mothers, driving the adoption of advanced breast pump solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Breast Pumps market features a competitive landscape with key players contributing to technological advancements and market growth. The report profiles major companies, offering insights into their product portfolios, market share, distribution networks, and recent innovations.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the Breast Pumps market presents significant opportunities, challenges such as reimbursement issues, product recalls, and concerns about the comfort and effectiveness of breast pumps need to be addressed. However, ongoing research and development, partnerships with healthcare providers, and the potential for market expansion in emerging economies offer avenues for growth.

Table of Content

Market EcosystemTimeline Under ConsiderationHistorical Years – 2020Base Year – 2021Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030Currency Used in the ReportResearch ApproachData Collection MethodologyData SourcesSecondary SourcesPrimary SourcesMarket Estimation ApproachBottom UpTop DownMarket Forecasting ModelLimitations and AssumptionsCurrent Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)Technological TrendsKey Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)DriversRestraints/ChallengesOpportunitiesOpen System Breast PumpClosed System Breast PumpPowered Breast PumpManual Breast PumpElectric Breast PumpPersonal UseHospital Grade

Browse full TOC here

Future Outlook:

The report provides a forward-looking perspective on the Breast Pumps market, offering insights into potential growth opportunities, emerging trends, and factors that could shape the market in the coming years. With a focus on maternal and infant health, the global market is poised for continued innovation and adoption of advanced breast pump solutions.

In conclusion, the report serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, providing a comprehensive analysis of market trends, challenges, and opportunities. As breastfeeding continues to be prioritized, the Breast Pumps market is expected to play a vital role in supporting mothers and promoting the health and well-being of infants worldwide.

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT :



Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS :



Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy this Premium Research Report:

Browse other reports:

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global continuous renal replacement therapy market was valued at US$ 1.19 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% to reach US$ 2.26 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global infection control market was valued at US$ 215.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% to reach US$ 379.55 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global invasive fungal infection therapeutics market was valued at US$ 7.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.10% to US$ 10.36 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global NGS-based RNA sequencing market was valued at US$ 2.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.85% to reach US$ 14.36 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global respiratory inhalers market was valued at US$ 25.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% to reach US$ 42.99 billion by 2030.

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: ... Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter