Global Biological Seed Treatment Market To Surpass 2.96 Billion By 2030 Driven By Surging Adoption Of Organic Farming Practices

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkyQuest projects that the global biological seed treatment market will attain a value of USD 2.96 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The global biological seed treatment market is poised for substantial growth in the predictable future, primarily propelled by a surging demand for chemical-free crops. This upswing is expected to gain momentum as consumer trends pivot towards an increased focus on personal health and the consumption of healthier food options.

Westford,USA, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, a prominent trend in the global biological seed treatment market centers on the surging adoption of organic farming practices. This shift reflects a larger movement wherein consumers are placing heightened importance on sustainable and eco-friendly approaches to agriculture.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Biological Seed Treatment market”



Pages - 157

Tables – 59 Figures – 75

Consumers actively seek chemical-free alternatives, thus driving the demand for the global biological seed treatment market with a growing awareness of the potential health risks associated with chemical residues in crops. Furthermore, the rising elderly population, which is often more health-conscious and inclined towards organic and chemical-free foods is anticipated to provide an additional stimulus to this demand, further solidifying the industry's path toward expansion.

Get a sample copy of this report:

Prominent Players in Global Biological Seed Treatment market



BASF SE

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG

Corteva Agriscience

FMC Corporation

UPL Limited

Novozymes A/S

Valent BioSciences LLC

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Certis USA LLC

Koppert Biological Systems

Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC

Agrinos AS

Plant Health Care plc

Bioworks Inc.

Italpollina SpA

Incotec Group BV

AMVAC Chemical Corporation

Germains Seed Technology Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

Fruits and Vegetables S egment to Dominate Market due to Rising Consumer Demand for Fruits

Fruits and vegetables segment is currently undergoing a remarkable surge in growth, which can be attributed to several key factors in the global biological seed treatment market. Among these is the rising consumer demand for fruits and vegetables that are of high quality, safe for consumption, and free from harmful chemical residues. Biological seed treatments have emerged as a potent and sustainable solution to address the pressing concerns of diseases and pests that can compromise crop yields.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

North America is the leading force in the global biological seed treatment market, focusing on the corn segment. Farmers in the United States have wholeheartedly embraced the substantial benefits that come with the application of biological seed treatments for corn cultivation.

Cereals and Grains Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to Encompasses Staple Crops

Cereals and grains have emerged as the dominant players in the global biological seed treatment market. This category encompasses staple crops such as wheat, corn, rice, barley, and others. Biological seed treatments tailored for cereals and grains are designed with a multi-faceted approach. They are engineered to enhance seed germination, safeguard against various diseases, facilitate superior nutrient absorption, and boost overall crop productivity.

Asia-Pacific encompassing countries such as China, India, and Japan is emerging as a swiftly expanding hub within the global biological seed treatment market. The dominant segments vary significantly, influenced by each country's distinctive agricultural practices and crop preferences within the diverse agricultural landscape of APAC.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global biological seed treatment market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Biological Seed Treatment market



In 2023, Novozymes made a significant entry into the agricultural industry by unveiling Acceleron B-300 SAT, a cutting-edge biological seed treatment. This innovative product is designed to augment nutrient availability and foster robust root development in soybeans, promising to boost this vital crop's overall health and yield significantly. In 2023, Marrone Bio Innovations introduced Regalia Maxx, another remarkable addition to the biological seed treatment sector. Regalia Maxx is a pioneering seed treatment specializing in delivering comprehensive disease control and enhancing stress tolerance in various crops.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Questions Answered in the Global Biological Seed Treatment market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:

Global Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market

Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market

Global Renewable Methanol Market

Global Semiochemicals Market

Global Phosphate Fertilizer Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: ...

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter