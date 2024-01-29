North America Surface Sanitizer Market Size To Touch USD 3.0 Billion, At A 6.4% CAGR From 2023 To 2031 –Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovations focus on surface sanitizers with enhanced microbial resistance, ensuring durability and prolonged protection against pathogens.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The North America surface sanitizer market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.4% f from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for North America surface sanitizer is estimated to reach US$ 3.0 billion by the end of 2031. The market sees a shift towards user-friendly application systems, with innovations such as touchless dispensers, spray technologies, and wipes dispensers. These advancements enhance convenience, ensuring easy and efficient surface sanitation in various settings, from households to public spaces.

An emerging trend involves surface sanitizers with long-lasting residual protection. Some formulations create a protective barrier on surfaces, offering prolonged defense against pathogens, contributing to a sustained and effective sanitization strategy. In a unique approach, some surface sanitizers now integrate aromatherapy elements. By infusing pleasant scents into the sanitizing solution, brands aim to enhance the user experience, making the process more enjoyable while maintaining a focus on efficacy.

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



3M

Betco Corporation

Diversey Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

GOJO Industries Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

SC Johnson Professional USA Inc.

The Clorox Company Zep Inc.

New formulations address surface compatibility concerns, ensuring that sanitizers are effective on various materials without causing damage. This innovation caters to the need for versatile solutions that can be used across diverse surfaces without compromising efficacy. A significant driver involves customizable formulations for home use. Some brands offer options for consumers to tailor surface sanitizer solutions based on specific needs, providing a personalized approach to home sanitation beyond generic formulations.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Liquid & gels dominate the North America surface sanitizer market , offering versatile and convenient solutions for effective and widespread sanitization.

Chemical category dominates the North America surface sanitizer market , featuring widely adopted chemical formulations for effective disinfection and sanitation purposes. Alcohol-based sanitizers dominate the North America surface sanitizer market , favored for their proven efficacy in killing germs and viruses.

North America Surface Sanitizer Market Growth Drivers & Trends



The COVID-19 pandemic fuels heightened demand for surface sanitizers, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness in public spaces and households.

Increasing preference for environmentally friendly surface sanitizers aligns with growing sustainability consciousness among consumers.

Ongoing research and development drive the market with innovations in surface sanitizer formulations, emphasizing efficacy, safety, and longer-lasting protection.

Stringent regulatory standards and guidelines influence market dynamics, ensuring the quality and safety of surface sanitizers, fostering consumer trust. The commercial sector, including healthcare facilities and hospitality, contributes significantly to market growth, necessitating robust and efficient surface sanitizing solutions.

North America Surface Sanitizer Market: Regional Profile



The U.S. surface sanitizer market is propelled by a heightened focus on health and wellness, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Major players like Clorox, Ecolab, and Purell dominate the market, offering a diverse range of sanitizing solutions for both commercial and residential use. Stringent regulations and guidelines from agencies such as the FDA influence product formulations, ensuring efficacy and consumer safety. The market also witnesses a surge in demand for eco-friendly sanitizers, aligning with the growing environmental consciousness among consumers.

In Canada, the surface sanitizer market mirrors the U.S. trend, emphasizing cleanliness as an integral part of public health. Companies like Lysol and Sani Professional cater to the Canadian market's diverse needs, ranging from healthcare to food service industries. The nation's commitment to stringent regulatory frameworks ensures the quality and safety of sanitizing products. As consumers become more discerning, there is a notable shift towards sustainable and natural sanitizing solutions in Canada, aligning with the broader global trend of eco-conscious product preferences.

North America Surface Sanitizer Market: Competitive Landscape

The North America surface sanitizer market is fiercely competitive, with key players like Clorox, Ecolab, and Procter & Gamble dominating. These giants leverage extensive research to introduce advanced sanitizing solutions, emphasizing efficacy against diverse pathogens.

Emerging players, including Spartan Chemical Company and Zep, contribute to the competitive dynamic, bringing innovative formulations and eco-friendly alternatives. The market is driven by heightened hygiene awareness, especially in healthcare and food industries.

Brand reputation, regulatory compliance, and sustainable practices are pivotal in this landscape, as companies strive to meet evolving consumer demands for effective and environmentally responsible surface sanitization solutions.

Product Portfolio



Betco Corporation is a leading provider of innovative cleaning and hygiene solutions. From floor care to disinfectants, Betco offers a comprehensive portfolio catering to diverse industries. Their commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology ensures efficient and environmentally friendly cleaning solutions. Diversey Inc. is a global hygiene and cleaning solutions provider. With a focus on infection prevention, sustainable practices, and food safety, Diversey delivers advanced cleaning solutions for healthcare, hospitality, and industrial sectors, ensuring safe and hygienic environments globally.

North America Surface Sanitizer Market: Key Segments

By Product Type



Liquid & Gels

Wipes Sprays

By Category



Chemical Bio-based

By Ingredient Type



Alcohol-based Sanitizers Non-Alcohol-based Sanitizers

By End Use



Residential

Industrial Commercial



Hospitals

Laboratories

Food Processing Industries

Educational Institutes

Railways

Airports Others (Hotels, Malls, Etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Online



E-commerce Websites Company Owned Websites

Offline



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Medical Stores Other Retail Stores

By Country



U.S Canada

