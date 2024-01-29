NEXT-SYSTEM RESTARTS OVERSEAS SALE OF SUCCESSFUL POSE ESTIMATION ENGINE VISIONPOSE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FUKUOKA CITY, FUKUOKA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NEXT-SYSTEM Co., Ltd , a Japanese Artificial Intelligence (AI) software developer, has announced that it has resumed its sales of VisionPose outside of Japan. VisionPose is the company's AI powered pose estimation engine. The engine, which has already been implemented by over 400 companies including Japanese heavyweights Toyota and Honda, allows users to perform markerless pose estimation without the need for specialized equipment. An ordinary webcam will do the trick. And, because the software is delivered as a software development kit (SDK), users can freely code their own applications. Interested parties are encouraged to submit an inquiry on NEXT-SYSTEM's website . A free 30-day trial is also available.“We are thrilled that we can once more service our customers overseas”, says Yoshio Fujita, founder and CEO of NEXT-SYSTEM.“Pose estimation has proven to be a crucial part of the next generation of technology and is already used in a wide field of industries. We have seen it implemented in the manufacturing, healthcare, and sports industries.”He continues,“VisionPose offers its customers the opportunity to implement pose estimation in their own products, at a cutthroat price. Specialized equipment is also not necessary, which means that everyone can use the engine. We cannot wait to see what the brilliant minds of our world come up with when it comes to implementing pose estimation, and are looking forward to the results.”Pose estimation is a form of computer vision; state-of-the-art technology where the computer interprets the images it sees on a screen. Pose estimation allows the user to infer the skeletal position of the people on screen, which can then be used as data for other purposes. Examples include correcting someone's form in sports or during rehabilitation, automatically recognizing certain movement such as falling within the manufacturing and medical industries, and copying the movement of the user onto avatars or VTuber models in the gaming and entertainment industries.NEXT-SYSTEM was founded in 2002 in Fukuoka, Japan, and has been serving the Japanese community with its unique software inventions ever since. The company focuses on developing cutting-edge programs that are based on AI, with the aim of improving global society. Its systems chiefly deal with security, safety, worker productivity and health.

