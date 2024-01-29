Dejohn Photography Celebrates Over 15 Years Of Capturing Precious Moments And Expands Santa In The Sand Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOUTHBAY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DeJohn Photography Celebrates Over 15 Years of Capturing Precious Moments and Expands Santa in the Sand ExperienceDeJohn Photography, a leading photography studio established in 2005, proudly announces its continued dedication to providing exceptional photography services to clients in Los Angeles and beyond. With a stellar reputation for excellence and a growing list of high-profile clients, DeJohn Photography has solidified its position as a trusted and sought-after photography studio.Since its inception, DeJohn Photography has been recognized for its commitment to capturing timeless memories. In 2014 and 2015, the studio was honored to be voted Southbay's Best Photographer by the esteemed Daily Breeze publication, a testament to the exceptional talent and skill of founder Mark DeJohn and his team.DeJohn Photography has worked with esteemed clients, including the City of Redondo Beach, Disney, LA Kings, Target Corp., and renowned artist Justin BUA. These collaborations have allowed DeJohn Photography to showcase its versatility and ability to capture the essence of each unique project.Mark DeJohn is also the principal photographer for the film The Blind Archer, Los Angeles, California shoot division, and is proudly featured this month at The Don Hughes Museum .DeJohn Photography excels in professional photography, and the studio also believes in giving back to the community. Mark DeJohn and his team have generously volunteered their services to organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, The Paul George Foundation, and Dream Street, using their photography to make a positive impact on the lives of others.In addition to its extensive portfolio, DeJohn Photography proudly introduces its unique Santa in the Sand experience. Created by Mark DeJohn as a more personal and engaging alternative to the traditional Santa visit, Santa in the Sand combines a heartwarming Santa encounter with a family portrait shoot. This innovative concept has captivated clients, including notable figures such as Erin Andrews, current and previous LA Kings players and their families, and the Riley Family, USC Head Coach.DeJohn Photography specializes in various photography services, including family portraits, weddings, maternity, and boudoir photography. With their creativity, technical expertise, and commitment to customer satisfaction, the studio continues to exceed expectations and create cherished memories for every client.As DeJohn Photography celebrates over 15 years of capturing priceless moments, they look forward to the future with enthusiasm and a continued commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit and or contact Mark DeJohn at (310) 692-5675About DeJohn Photography:Established in 2005, DeJohn Photography is a renowned photography studio based in South Bay, California. Led by founder Mark DeJohn, the studio specializes in family portraits, weddings, maternity, and boudoir photography. With a passion for capturing emotions and creating lasting memories, DeJohn Photography has garnered accolades and served a diverse clientele, including high-profile individuals and organizations. In addition, the studio is proud to offer the unique Santa in the Sand experience, blending the magic of Santa Claus with unforgettable family portraits. For more information, please visit###

