X blocks searches for Taylor Swift due to deepfake explicit images spread

(MENAFN) Elon Musk's social media podium X has implemented blocks on searches for Taylor Swift due to the circulation of pornographic deepfake images featuring the singer online.



Users attempting to search for her name on the site encountered an error message and were prompted to retry their search, accompanied by a reassuring note: "Don't fret — it's not your fault."



Searches for variations of her name, such as "taylorswift" and "Taylor Swift AI," yielded identical error messages.



Sexually explicit and abusive fake images of Swift have been circulating widely on X, making her the most prominent victim of a scourge that tech platforms and anti-abuse groups have struggled to address.



Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at X, stated in a statement to multiple news outlets, "This is a temporary action and done with an abundance of caution as we prioritize safety on this issue."



Following the dissemination of the images online, Swift's devoted fanbase, known as "Swifties," swiftly mobilized. They launched a counteroffensive on X and initiated a #ProtectTaylorSwift hashtag campaign to inundate the platform with more positive images of the pop star. Additionally, some members mentioned that they were reporting accounts sharing the deepfakes.

