British base jumper dies following parachute failed to deploy during stunt in Thailand

(MENAFN) According to reports, a British base jumper met a tragic end after his parachute failed to deploy during a stunt in Thailand.



Identified by several news sources as Nathy Odinson, the 33-year-old hailed from Cambridgeshire.



Reports indicate that Odinson embarked on his jump from a 29-storey building situated in the coastal resort of Pattaya on Saturday night.



As per statements reported by the Daily Mirror, Police Lieutenant Kamolporn Nadee, who serves as the deputy inspector of investigations at the Bang Lamung district police station, mentioned: "The parachute that the deceased used to jump malfunctioned and was not centred as expected.



"Forensics officers are investigating the case further. They are examining the parachute."



A spokesperson from the Foreign Office commented: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand."



Reportedly, Mr. Odinson collided with a tree before descending to the ground.



Images captured at the scene depicted a blue parachute lying on the pavement alongside a protective helmet.

