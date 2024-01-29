Motorcyclist dies in collision with Range Rover in southwest London

(MENAFN) Following the death of a motorcyclist who was struck by a Range Rover in southwest London, a police watchdog has initiated an investigation into the incident. The tragic event occurred on the A3 near Putney Common during the early hours of Monday morning. According to reports from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the motorcyclist lost his life after being hit by the 4x4 vehicle, which failed to comply with police directives.



The incident unfolded when the Range Rover, despite being signaled to stop by law enforcement officers around 12:30 am, chose not to halt, prompting a pursuit. The pursuit culminated in a collision between the Range Rover and the motorbike, resulting in the motorcycle overturning.



Regrettably, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. However, the driver of the Range Rover escaped the collision with no serious injuries. The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the actions of both the motorist and the responding law enforcement officers, are now under scrutiny as part of the investigation launched by the IOPC.



The IOPC stated in a declaration: "Our thoughts are with the family of the rider who died and all those who have been affected by this incident."

