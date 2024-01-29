DaMENSCH makes Innerwear more inclusive with a new Plus Size range

(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .

New Delhi, 29th January 2024: India’s leading essential menswear brand DaMENSCH has taken yet another leap with the launch of an exclusive innerwear range DaMENSCH Plus, designed to cater specifically to the comfort needs of men with a plus size. With a motto of ‘Innerwear now fits all sizes’, the range with sizes upto 3XL is the first ever by any innerwear-first brand and demonstrates its inclusive approach towards menswear. Some of the bestselling products from the brand, from across segments like boxers, briefs and trunks, have been introduced in plus sizes as part of the range, and are available across online and exclusive retail outlet stores of DaMENSCH.



“DaMENSCH has been redefining men’s essential wear in India with its innovative approach and undeterred focus towards ensuring comfort and premium user experience. With our Plus range, we aim to foster a more inclusive approach towards menswear, for a comforting clothing experience should not be restricted to just a few, rather everyone irrespective of differences in physique should avail the same. Going forward, we intend to expand more of our product lines in the Plus segment,” said Anurag Saboo, the co-founder of DaMENSCH.



With soft, cotton fabric, the range is available in interesting colors and gorgeous patterns, which will give a spin to the boring innerwear. The prints range from vertical and horizontal stripes to dots to unique leaf to geometric patterns.



Standing testimony to the fact that innerwear now fits all sizes, DaMENSCH products are available at their online stores, e-commerce portals as well as 25+ exclusive offline stores in key cities across India. The only digital innerwear brand with such extensive pan-India presence, the formidable D2C brand recently launched its winter collection consisting of sweatshirts, hoodies and joggers. The brand is making premium collections available for the common man, now even the plus sized ones.



