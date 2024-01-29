Notification Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Noerresundby, Denmark, 29 January 2024

Announcement no. 09/2024







RTX A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in RTX A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in RTXA/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of Deputy Chair of the Board Henrik Schimmell in the attached PDF document.

RTX A/S

Attachments



RTX CA No 09-2024 - 29.01.24 - Notification of transactions Notification of transactions Henrik Schimmell