Wafer Processing Equipment Market Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To Reach $14.4 Bn 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The wafer processing includes activities such as formation, texturing, cleaning, dicing and etching.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wafer processing equipment are used to convert semiconductors such as crystalline silicon germanium, and gallium arsenide into thin round slices, which can be used as a substrate for microelectronic devices. The wafer processing includes activities such as formation, texturing, cleaning, dicing and etching.

The wafers offer unique high-temperature capability, better expandability, stability, and better peel strength which is growing its adoption for electronic devices manufacturing applications.

However, the electronic market in North America is affected due to trade war between China and the U.S. that has resulted in decrease in sales of wafers and China is the major exporter of wafers in the U.S. that has affected the growth of the wafer processing equipment market .

Avail Sample PDF Brochure:

Market Scope:

Wafer Processing Equipment Market was valued at $8.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The evolution of smaller electronic components for designing the light weighted electronic products is expected to offer new opportunities for the market that could be responsible for growing the wafer processing equipment market size.

The introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease and the re-initiation of production facilities is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the wafer's players.

Request for Customization @

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, the global wafer processing equipment market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Europe region is expected to dominate the wafer processing equipment market throughout the study period.

Top Players:

The major players having significant wafer processing equipment market share listed in the report are Applied Materials, Inc, DISCO, Hitachi Kokusai Linear, KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Plasma-Therm, Spts Technologies Ltd and Tokyo Electron Limited.

Enquire Before Buying:

Key findings of the study

.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global wafer processing equipment market trends and dynamics.

.By process, the etch segment was the largest revenue generator of the wafer processing equipment industry in 2021.

.By application, the dicing segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

.By end user, the computer segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global wafer processing equipment market throughout the study period.

.The report provides an extensive analysis of the global wafer processing equipment market growth and emerging opportunities of the market.

.The global wafer processing equipment market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn