Securitybridge Celebrates Landmark Achievements In 2023

INGOLSTADT, GERMANY, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SecurityBridge, a leading global provider of SAP security solutions, today announces its remarkable 2023 achievements-marking another year of unprecedented growth and innovation in the SAP cybersecurity sector. The company has doubled its license revenue, maintained 100% year-over-year growth, and achieved a flawless 100% customer retention rate. This success is a testament to SecurityBridge's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier SAP security solutions and a deep understanding of the evolving cybersecurity landscape.During 2023, SecurityBridge secured more than 5,000 systems, demonstrating its expansive reach and the trust in its services by a growing global clientele. The company's commitment to customer service excellence was evident in its impressive 4.9 out of 5 customer satisfaction rating for support services, a clear indicator of its dedication to resolving client issues swiftly and efficiently.SecurityBridge's client portfolio saw remarkable growth, with the onboarding of several Fortune 100 accounts. This hyper-growth in new business, coupled with perfect customer retention, underscores the company's excellence in meeting and exceeding its clients' cybersecurity needs. These milestones were supported by doubling the workforce, dedicated security support professionals, and expanding its global footprint by opening new office locations in New York, NY, USA, and Amsterdam, NL.A landmark 2023 event in the company's history was the acquisition of Dutch SAP security specialist Protect4S . This strategic move has allowed SecurityBridge to offer an even more comprehensive cybersecurity platform while targeting smaller SAP service providers servicing the small-to-mid-sized market.Strategic partnerships have been a cornerstone of SecurityBridge's success. The company's continued collaborations with the most prominent SAP service providers, such as Capgemini, Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, and others, have enabled SecurityBridge to combine management, compliance, and cutting-edge technology to optimize its SAP security investments and performance.In addition, the SecurityBridge Research Lab reported over 100 zero-day vulnerabilities in SAP software. This endeavor has markedly enhanced SAP security, reinforcing SecurityBridge's role as an industry vanguard in SAP vulnerability discovery and management.SecurityBridge also introduced a new Privileged Access Management (PAM) module to its SecurityBridge Platform in 2023. This addition streamlines PAM and Superuser Tracking, simplifying SAP security and offering clients a more robust, integrated cybersecurity solution.“The need to properly secure SAP platforms has never been more critical,” said Christoph Nagy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityBridge.“Hacking has transformed into a well-funded industry, and AI has only exacerbated the urgency to reduce all attack vectors and harden SAP platforms. SecurityBridge's 2023 growth underscores the market's need for proactive SAP cybersecurity; we pledge to continue developing world-class solutions to meet these challenges.”About SecurityBridge, Inc.SecurityBridge is an SAP Security Platform provider developing tools to extend the SAP ecosystem. The company takes a radically different approach to traditional security solutions, believing SAP applications and custom code will be infiltrated no matter how diligently security hygiene is applied. In response to this belief, SecurityBridge created its integrated real-time solution for constant monitoring. Powered by anomaly detection, the SecurityBridge platform can differentiate between accurate results and false positives so that security teams can better focus on real issues. For details, please visit securitybridge.

