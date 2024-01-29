Police in Leeds find dead newborn in pub toilets

(MENAFN) Police in Leeds have reported the discovery of a deceased newborn baby in the toilets of a pub. They are urging the mother to step forward, expressing concerns for her well-being.



The baby girl was found at approximately 4:45 pm on Sunday at the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton.



DCI James Entwistle from West Yorkshire Police stated, "This is a tragic incident and we are urgently appealing for the mother of the baby girl to contact us or seek medical help as she has been through an extremely traumatic ordeal and could well need treatment herself.



"Our enquiries into the incident remain ongoing today with NHS partners but our main priority remains the mother's welfare and safety."



He encouraged the mother to either reach out to the police directly or contact the Leeds maternity assessment unit for assistance and support.



In a Facebook post, the pub extended apologies to all individuals present at the time of the incident and to those whose bookings had to be cancelled.



"We're sure there's speculation of something that happened at our establishment this evening," the post mentioned.



"All I can say at the minute is I'm sorry to everyone that was in with us during the time this happened and to all that was due to come in and couldn't.



"A massive thank you to those that helped us whilst we were struggling as a team it really doesn't go unappreciated.



"Lots of love Team Three Horse Shoes."

