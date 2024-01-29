Hamas conditions release of hostages in Gaza on Israeli offensive cessation

(MENAFN) Hamas stated on Monday that the release of hostages it holds would necessitate a guaranteed cessation of the Israeli offensive in Gaza and the withdrawal of all invading forces. This reaffirms its stance following a meeting between Israel and Qatari and Egyptian mediators.



“The success of the Paris meeting is dependent on the Occupation (Israel) agreeing to end the comprehensive aggression on Gaza Strip,” top Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri informed a UK-based news agency.



It remains unclear whether, upon meeting this condition, Hamas would release all or some of the 132 hostages that Israel claims are still in Gaza. Previously, Hamas had insisted on a comprehensive release, linking it to the freedom of all Palestinians held on security grounds in Israeli prisons.



A Palestinian official involved in mediation talks, speaking anonymously, mentioned that for Hamas to commit to a follow-up agreement to the November truce – during which dozens of hostages were released – Israel must agree to halt the offensive and withdraw from Gaza. However, the implementation may not be immediate.



The official noted that the endorsement of such an agreement would be required from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. Delegates from these countries engaged in discussions with senior Israeli intelligence figures on Sunday to address the Gaza hostages crisis.

