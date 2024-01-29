Manufacturers, retailers worldwide face risk due to shipping disruptions in Red Sea

(MENAFN) Manufacturers and retailers worldwide, spanning industries from apparel to automotive, are encountering significant risks due to shipping disruptions in the Red Sea. These disruptions, characterized by longer delays and escalating freight costs, pose a threat to supply chains connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.



Key sectors such as perishable goods, electronics, machinery, textiles, retail, automotive components, and consumer products are expected to bear the brunt of these challenges.



Commercial vessels are opting to reroute away from the Suez Canal amidst heightened security concerns in the region, triggered by Yemen's Houthi rebels' attacks on commercial ships starting in late November. The attacks are purportedly in solidarity with Palestinians affected by the Israel-Gaza conflict.



“The longer trade distances and higher freight rates could have cascading effects on food prices,” Jan Hoffmann, the chief of the trade facilitation section at the UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), remarked on the situation las week.



He added that nearly half of the increases observed since Russia's war in Ukraine were attributable to higher transport costs.



“The disruptions in key global trade routes also affect energy prices and raise inflation risks,” Mr Hoffmann stated.



According to Unctad's report last week, the volume of trade passing through the Suez Canal has decreased by 42 percent over the past two months due to Houthi attacks, compelling shipping companies to reroute freight around the southern tip of Africa.



The report also indicates that there has been a 39 percent reduction in the number of ships transiting the canal since the beginning of December.

