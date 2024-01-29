Iranian leader pays visit to Exhibition of Domestic Production Capabilitie

(MENAFN) According to an Iranian news agency, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, recently attended the Exhibition of Domestic Production Capabilities held at the Imam Khomeini Hussayniya. This exhibition serves as a platform for showcasing a wide array of domestic products and achievements, with a particular emphasis on knowledge-based innovations.



Various sectors are represented at the exhibition, highlighting the breadth and depth of Iran's domestic production capabilities. Exhibitors include companies specializing in mining and exploration, electronics and telecommunications, aerospace and satellites, automobiles, agriculture and food, railway transportation, roads, sea and air transportation, housing, oil, gas, and petrochemical industry, household appliances, textiles, aquaculture industry, watershed management, electricity and power plant industries, dam construction, water management, as well as information and communications technology.



The exhibition provides an opportunity for domestic companies to demonstrate their latest products and advancements across diverse industries, underscoring Iran's commitment to fostering innovation, technological progress, and self-reliance in various sectors of the economy. Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's visit underscores the significance of promoting domestic production and supporting indigenous industries as integral components of Iran's economic development strategy.

