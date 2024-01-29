French farmers oppose state regulations, plan to blockade Paris tractor

(MENAFN) Protesting farmers in France have announced plans to encircle Paris with tractor barricades and engage in drive-slows, as they intensify their battle with the government over the future of their industry. The agricultural sector has been significantly impacted by the repercussions of the Ukraine war. In an attempt to lay siege to the heart of France's political power, farmers are initiating traffic blockades on major highways leading to Paris, which is also gearing up to host the Summer Olympics in six months. This latest round of protests poses a significant challenge for Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who assumed office less than a month ago.



Despite the government's efforts to defuse the farmers' movement with a series of pro-agriculture measures last week, including those aimed at addressing concerns related to income, ease of production, and fairness, the farmers deemed them insufficient. In response, they are mobilizing with their tractors on major highways, describing their actions as a "siege of the capital" with the intention of pressing the government for additional concessions.



Arnaud Rousseau, president of the influential FNSEA agricultural union and a leading figure in the protests, clarified that the farmers' objective is not to disrupt the lives of the French people but rather to exert pressure on the government to swiftly find solutions to the ongoing crisis. The global food crisis, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has further intensified the challenges faced by farmers in France. They argue that increased prices for essential inputs, such as fertilizer and energy, have eroded their incomes, making farming financially unsustainable for some.



In addition to war-related challenges, farmers are expressing discontent with the over-regulation and bureaucratic hurdles faced by France's heavily subsidized farming sector. They also raise concerns about competition from countries with lower production costs and fewer constraints on agriculture. As the protests gain momentum, they underscore the broader issues confronting the agricultural industry in France and the global impact of geopolitical events on food production.

