Iranian government permits private renewable power plants to export electricity

(MENAFN) The head of Iran's Power Generation and Distribution Company (TAVANIR) has disclosed that the Iranian government has granted permission to owners of private renewable power plants nationwide to export a portion of the electricity they generate.



This move signifies a significant step in the country's energy sector, allowing private renewable power producers to contribute to the export market and potentially bolster Iran's position in the renewable energy domain. The decision underscores the government's recognition of the potential of renewable energy sources and its commitment to diversifying Iran's energy portfolio while potentially tapping into international markets for electricity exports.



“Based on this government resolution, if there is excess capacity for the country's electricity export lines, the necessary permits will be issued to the applicants (private owners of renewable power plants),” Mostafa Rajabi-Mashhadi reported to an Iranian news agency on Monday.



Mahmoud Kamani, the Head of Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), recently announced that private power plants in the country have been granted permission to export electricity for a duration of eight months annually. This decision marks a significant development in Iran's energy sector, signaling a proactive approach towards leveraging private sector participation in electricity exports.



“Turkey, Pakistan, and Afghanistan can be the destination for the export of renewable electricity,” Kamani stated.



Last week, Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian emphasized the Ministry's commitment to facilitating electricity exports for private renewable power plants. His statement underscores the government's proactive stance towards enabling private sector participation in the export of electricity generated from renewable sources. By taking concrete measures to support and streamline the export process, the Ministry aims to bolster Iran's renewable energy sector while fostering opportunities for private power producers to contribute to the country's energy export capabilities.

