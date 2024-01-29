Iran sees surge in non-oil exports, totaling 113M tons, valued at USD40.5B

(MENAFN) During the initial 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21, 2023, to January 20, 2024, Iran saw a notable surge in its non-oil exports, totaling 113 million tons and valued at $40.5 billion, as announced by Mohammad Rezvani-Far, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). Despite a commendable nine percent increase in export volume, there was an accompanying decline in value by 11 percent compared to the previous year.



A significant portion of Iran's export revenue came from crude oil, which amounted to $29.9 billion during the same 10-month period, showcasing a notable 10-percent uptick from the preceding year. Concurrently, Iran experienced a rise in imports, totaling 32.7 million tons valued at $54.8 billion, reflecting an 11.6 percent increase in value and a six percent growth in weight.



Rezvani-Far highlighted key trade partners and destinations, with China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, and India emerging as primary export destinations for Iranian goods. Conversely, the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, and India stood out as principal sources of imports for Iran.



Among the imported goods, gold, car parts and accessories, along with smartphones, constituted significant categories during this period, as reported by the official. Moreover, Iran served as a transit hub for 14.2 million tons of goods, marking a substantial 29 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in the prior year.



The dynamics of Iran's trade landscape underscore the country's ongoing engagement with global markets, navigating fluctuations in both export volume and value while sustaining crucial partnerships across diverse sectors.



