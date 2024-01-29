Biden Administration adopts new mandates for AI safety testing disclosure

(MENAFN) The Biden administration is set to enforce a new mandate requiring developers of significant artificial intelligence (AI) systems to disclose safety test results to the government. This move, part of President Joe Biden's executive order signed three months ago, is aimed at managing the rapid advancements in AI technology. The White House AI Council is scheduled to convene on Monday to assess progress on the order, with a key focus on the 90-day goal under the Defense Production Act that compels AI companies to share critical information, including safety test results, with the Commerce Department.



Ben Buchanan, the White House special adviser on AI, emphasized the administration's commitment to ensuring the safety of AI systems before they are released to the public. The government aims to establish a clear standard for safety tests, signaling President Biden's directive that companies must meet a certain threshold of safety before deploying AI technologies. While software companies have committed to specific categories for safety tests, there is currently no universal standard for these assessments. To address this gap, the National Institute of Standards and Technology will develop a uniform framework for evaluating AI safety, as outlined in the executive order signed in October.



AI has emerged as a critical consideration for the federal government, not only economically but also in terms of national security. The introduction of new AI tools, such as ChatGPT, capable of generating text, images, and sounds, has raised both investments and uncertainties. The Biden administration is actively engaging with congressional legislation and collaborating with other countries and the European Union to establish comprehensive rules for the management of AI technology. As the administration takes steps to enforce disclosure requirements for AI safety tests, it underscores the ongoing efforts to navigate the evolving landscape of AI and ensure responsible development and deployment.

