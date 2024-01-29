We Will Continue To Fund UNRWA -- Spain FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Spain confirmed on Monday that it will continue to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), despite some countries' announcement of stop funding it.

Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares said his country will maintain its relations with UNRWA and continue its funding "without any modification," pointing out that the employees accused of participating in the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation do not exceed 12 out of 30,000 employees.

At the same time, he confirmed before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Congress of Deputies that Spain was "closely following up on" the internal investigation opened by the United Nations.

Albares stressed that UNRWA is an "indispensable" agency to mitigate the terrible humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, expressing his deep sadness at the death of more than 26 people, while pointing to the risk of famine in Gaza.

Spain has tripled its humanitarian aid to Palestine, reaching nearly 50 million euros (USD 54 million) in aid since the start of the current escalation, he said.

Spain distances itself from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland and Japan, which suspended their financial support to the main humanitarian organization operating in the Gaza Strip and deprived it of more than half of its resources. (end)

