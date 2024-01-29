Saudi Arabia Calls For Investigation Into International Allegations Against UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized on Monday the critical need for enhancing review mechanisms and conducting thorough investigations into allegations leveled against personnel of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement its commitment to investigating these allegations, underscoring the humanitarian efforts of UNRWA personnel. It highlighted the tragic consequences faced by many workers, including casualties and injuries, due to indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes targeting relief shelters in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings.

The Foreign Ministry further emphasized the Kingdom's call for all backers of UNRWA to fulfill their duty in aiding humanitarian efforts for Palestinian refugees within the besieged Gaza Strip.

It stressed the significance of the agency persisting in its mission to provide essential assistance, thereby alleviating the impact of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in occupied Palestine.

The Kingdom reiterated its profound concern regarding the escalating humanitarian crisis in the blockaded Gaza Strip, attributing it to the blatant breaches of international law and humanitarian principles by the Israeli occupation forces.

Following allegations by the Israeli occupying entity implicating 12 agency employees in the October 7 Hamas attack, several countries, including the United States, Britain, Australia, and Germany, have declared the suspension of aid to UNRWA.

The Israeli occupation's aggression against the Gaza Strip has persisted for over 110 days, resulting in 26,422 fatalities and 65,087 injuries, as per the latest figures released by Gaza's health authorities. (end)

as











MENAFN29012024000071011013ID1107780697