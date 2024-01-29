HIC Global Solutions Unveils An Innovative Signature Integration Application For A Seamless Salesforce CRM Experience

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) HIC Global Solutions, a leading provider of IT consulting and cutting-edge software solutions, is pleased to announce its upcoming app 'Sign Made Easy', a purpose-built e-signature solution tailored for Salesforce CRM.



This innovative tool streamlines the documentation process, helping businesses connect and automate how they prepare, sign, implement, and manage the e-signing process.



Sign Made Easy improves the user signing experience and accelerates business cycles with an intuitive interface that can be accessed anytime, anywhere, and from almost any device.



HIC Global Solutions CEO Piyush Singhal said, " With Sign Made Easy, I envision simplifying complicated document signing processes, elevating user experiences, and fostering efficiency in organizations. It is our mission to empower organizations with cutting-edge tools to transform the signature management landscape within Salesforce CRM.



This addition to HIC's comprehensive suite of products underscores the company's commitment to developing advanced integration apps for enterprises, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of seamless and efficient business operations.



Thought Behind the Solution:

Users of Salesforce often encounter challenges in managing the document signing process efficiently. Navigating through complex procedures and interfaces can lead to delays in obtaining crucial signatures, impacting business timelines and customer interactions. The need for a seamless and user-friendly eSignature solution within the Salesforce environment becomes apparent to alleviate these challenges.

HIC's Sign Made Easy offers a dedicated eSignature solution that integrates seamlessly with Salesforce. Its user-friendly interface streamlines the document signing process, making it intuitive for both senders and recipients.



Unique Features that Define ï¿1⁄2Sign Made Easyï¿1⁄2

Signing Documents Anywhere, Any Device: The Sign Made Easy platform is super-compatible, allowing users to securely sign documents anywhere, anytime, on any device. It also supports various file formats, including Word, PDF, and other popular formats, and it provides a variety of signing methods, such as digital signatures and handwritten signatures.



Adaptability Across Salesforce: Stay ahead of updates with an adaptive design ensuring seamless compatibility and functionality across different Salesforce versions. Sign Made Easy provides timely updates and support to keep your systems reliable.



Simplified Implementation with Intuitive Interface: Sign Made Easy offers a no-code installation for swift integration. With a user-friendly interface, it ensures an intuitive and effortless experience for users of all technical abilities.



Signing and Sharing via Email: Users can streamline communication and collaboration with Sign Made Easy by seamlessly signing documents within the application and sharing them directly via email.

Accelerate Approval Process and Document Sending: Sign Made Easy enhances organizational productivity from document creation to approval. Streamline workflows by sending documents for eSignature, ensuring efficiency for both senders and recipients.



To obtain additional information about "Sign Made Easy," visit the official website:

Availability: The app is available for free on Salesforce AppExchange.



About HIC Global Solutions:

HIC Global Solutions stands as a reliable partner in cloud integration solutions and Salesforce consulting services, dedicated to unlocking the complete capabilities of businesses' technology stacks. With a team of experienced professionals, HIC Global Solutions offers tailored solutions that optimize business processes and drive growth. By leveraging the power of cloud integration and Salesforce, businesses can streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and gain a competitive edge in the market.

