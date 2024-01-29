Lithos Announces Submission Of $30 Million Follow-On Grant To The US Department Of Energy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Grant application received written support from U.S. Senator Katie Britt, US Senator Tommy Tuberville, U.S. Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell, US Congressman Gary Palmer, Alabama Mobility and Power Center, The University of Alabama, and the City of Bessemer, Economic and Community Development Department.



Grant proposes to upgrade the 55,000 sq ft Bessemer complex capacity to produce pilot scale polished and purified battery-grade lithium hydroxide and create hundreds of new jobs for the local community.

Facility is strategically located next to Mercedes-Benz US International, Inc., Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, LLC and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, LLC. The Alabama site is Hyundai's first U.S. manufacturing plant and ranks as the state's third-largest industrial employer tied with Mercedes-Benz.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - LiTHOS Group Ltd. ("LiTHOS" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: LITS) (OTCQB:LITSF ) (FSE: YU8) (WKN: A3ES4Q) is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Aqueous Resources LLC ("Aqueous") submitted its complete application for $30 million to the US Department of Energy under Funding Opportunity Announcement DE-FOA-0003105. Awards are anticipated to be announced in May 2024.

Our mission is to become the global standard in economically efficient, sustainable lithium production. LiTHOS' patent-pending AcQUATM technology eliminates the need for evaporation ponds

- an environmentally damaging and water-intensive step in the lithium extraction process.

AcQUATM technology helps resource owners unlock higher yields more quickly from continental brine lithium resources at a substantially lower cost.

Lithium is now among one of the world's most in-demand metals due to aggressive ambitious electrification efforts to limit CO2 emissions. This global demand is underpinned by the adoption of EV's and the installation of hundreds of gigawatts of intermittent solar power generation capacity requiring partial battery storage solutions.

The Company previously disclosed its pre-qualified status in September 2023 and has now finalized its application for up to USD

$30

Million under Area of Interest

("AOI")

1B Phase

II from the DOE funding opportunity DE-FOA-0003105 announced on September

6, 2023.

This provides up to $30

million of total grant funding per awardee to support pilot scale facility development and construction of lithium hydroxide processing plants to produce and refine critical minerals and materials in the United States. This directly aligns with the vision and goals previously set out in the Company's September

6, 2023, announcement and January

16, 2024, announcement that its Bessemer, Alabama processing complex is fully operational and permitted to produce pilot scale lithium hydroxide.

"We are excited to extend and expand our relationship with the US Department of Energy and use this additional grant funding to accelerate pilot scale production of Lithium hydroxide from the Bessemer, Alabama complex," said Scott Taylor, Chief Executive Officer. "The requirement for the Bessemer complex was driven by substantial incoming, unsolicited customer demand for bespoke conditioning and pre-treatment processing prior to Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE"). We now can deliver near real-time ICP fluid sampling results for visiting customers to validate and verify our AcQUATM technology on their reservoir brines. The existing permits allow us to seamlessly extend our pre-treatment processing flowsheets to DLE and all the way through polishing and purification of battery grade lithium. We are grateful for the support we received from the Senate, Congress, the University of Alabama, and the City of Bessemer."

The Company's mission is to deliver sustainable lithium production without the use of evaporation ponds. AcQUATM is LiTHOS' patent-pending technology that spans the complete value chain from the conditioning and pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE phase into the polishing and purification of battery grade lithium feedstock. LiTHOS has two fully operational processing facilities: a 4,000

sq

ft lab in Denver, CO and a 55,000

sq

ft complex in Bessemer, AL. LiTHOS is working under contract with multiple strategic mineral resource owners and processing brines from the largest Salars in Chile and Argentina, and the Smackover reservoir in the Southeastern United States. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Aqueous Resources LLC, is a US Department of Energy grant awardee and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant awardee.

