(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, the leading financial operations automation platform, announces it has been selected by Nirvana Insurance , a pioneer in providing data-driven fleet insurance to commercial operators, to enhance and expand its direct bill processing capabilities. This integration marks a significant milestone in Nirvana's journey to expedite reconciliations, modernize billing experiences for agents and insured clients, and maximize overall operational efficiencies. By leveraging Ascend's cutting-edge technology, Nirvana

expands upon its user-friendly customer obsessed mission to deliver a better, modern insurance experience.

Nirvana Insurance Selects Ascend to Automate Financial Operations : Partnership to Streamline Billing Process and Elevate Service Standards

"Nirvana is reshaping

the insurance landscape - offering fairer and more competitive rates, fast

quote turnaround times, and an all-encompassing safety platform," said Rushil Goel , co-founder and CEO of Nirvana. "Now, with our partnership with Ascend, we can streamline the payment cycle, further enhancing the efficiency and convenience we provide to our

customers. This collaboration signifies our shared focus on delivering seamless experiences that put the customer first.."



Ascend, recognized as the industry-leading financial operations automation platform, empowers organizations across the insurance channel to navigate complex financial processes with unparalleled ease. Through its integration with Nirvana Insurance Ascend expands its footprint in the commercial fleet market and reaffirms its commitment to supporting insurers in modernizing their operations and enhancing customer experiences.

"Efficiency improvement is pivotal across all spectrums of insurance, be it agencies, MGAs, or carriers." Andrew Wynn , founder and CEO of Ascend, stated. "Nirvana is devoted to delivering unparalleled customer service, and we're thrilled to bolster their efforts by revolutionizing the insurance payment cycle. We understand the financial intricacies insurers like Nirvana encounter and Ascend is driven to provide innovative solutions that eradicate hurdles, enhance productivity, and streamline operations."

About Nirvana Insurance

Nirvana was founded in early 2021 with the intent of bringing the analog commercial insurance landscape into the modern digital world, using vast troves of IoT data derived from sensors already aboard most heavy trucks. The company is using telematics data to transform the stubbornly analog world of truck insurance to help fleets mitigate risk, improve driver performance, drop costs, and make the insurance process fairer and easier for everyone. The upside is improved safety for everyone on the road.

About Ascend

Ascend is the only industry solution that automates the entire insurance payment lifecycle, including collection, accounting, reconciliation, and disbursement. Businesses using Ascend experience improved operational efficiencies, treasury management, and customer experience - resulting in increased profitability. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit

.

Contact:

Mike Nguyen

[email protected]

SOURCE Ascend