Tint World® Extends Tennessee Presence With New Location Serving Clarksville And Fort Campbell

Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM , a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its sixth Tennessee store, delivering high-quality automotive styling and performance services to the fast-growing Clarksville metropolitan area and the nearby Fort Campbell U.S. Army base.

"It's an honor to serve the community around Fort Campbell," said Tint World Clarksville owner Gamaliel Martinez, who serves in the Army Reserve as an aviation mission survivability officer. "I was drawn to Tint World by the dependable, repeatable franchise systems they provide to support franchisee success. But the company's proven commitment to veterans and active service members as well as their families closed the deal. It's gratifying to be able to offer Tint World's comprehensive selection of premium services and products from the most trusted brands to our proud patriotic community."

Tint World Clarksville, located at 305 Tiny Town Rd., Ste. A, Clarksville, TN 37042, provides a comprehensive range of premium aftermarket products and services, including customized audio and video systems, high-quality wheels and tires, advanced security enhancements, industry-leading window tinting, and paint protection films.

To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Clarksville, call (931) 378-8895 or visit .

"We couldn't ask for a better franchisee to represent the Tint World brand in Clarksville and the Fort Campbell community," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "With his record of service, he is in a unique position to connect with customers and build lasting relationships. He's also demonstrated his dedication to implementing all the resources Tint World provides our franchisees. Focusing on quality customer service and committing to our innovative franchise system ensures he will drive growth and long-term success."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile ServicesTM include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit or .

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 629-8777

[email protected]



Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]



SOURCE Tint World