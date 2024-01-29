Omega World Travel Supports National Plan For Vacation Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Realizing Travelers' Dreams around the Globe

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with National Plan for Vacation Day (NPVD), observed on January 30th, 2024, Omega offers extensive ways to support travelers with year-round opportunities for adventure. In 2024, Omega embarks on its 52nd year as a full-service, international travel management business with clients enjoying even more exciting corporate and leisure travel opportunities. When it comes to exploration, the options are unlimited: from river cruising, whitewater rafting or scuba diving to hiking, biking, and skiing.

Omega's CEO, Gloria

Bohan, could be considered the pioneer of adventure travel. Inspired by her honeymoon voyage on the Queen Elizabeth 2, Bohan also founded Cruise, one of the largest online cruise sellers, which provides low-cost, high-quality vacations around the world. During her QE2 excursion, ocean liners thrilled and expedition ships were rare. Cruise ships now number over 300 and cater to travelers' thirst for new experiences with an enduring allure for all ages.

An avid globe trotter,

Bohan has explored Antarctica, the Middle East, and Europe, and even ventured to China as early as 1978. Gloria was also a co-founder of Space Adventures, aiming to one day make space travel affordable. Sharing her inspiration, the Omega team has provided decades of customized journeys for business and leisure travelers alike.

During this lovely, snowy winter, skiers may wish to explore the shimmering slopes of

Zermatt, Switzerland or Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France. For the snow birds; however, winter is also a prime season for cruise going. From Cairo to the Caribbean, cruises offer a schedule packed with high quality entertainment, sightseeing, and fine dining without the hassle of planning every detail yourself.

When spring rolls around, Easter getaways are on everyone's mind. Baseball fans might attend the preseason practices for Major League Baseball where they can observe the newest talents in training. Dedicated fans can support their own teams as well as see rising stars from across the nation. These travelers get up close and personal with players in sunny Florida or Arizona.

A truly exotic spring destination is the Venetian Island of San

Clemente. San Clemente is a uniquely charming private setting where guests can stay in the lavish Palace Kempinski. When in Venice, visitors might attend the famous Biennale for the arts, held there since the late 1800s. As famous as the Venetian masked balls, the Biennale immerses attendees in culture.

Summer is a peak season for romantic destinations, particularly for weddings and honeymoons. Outdoor enthusiasts might opt for national parks for these memorable moments. Among the many national park tours, Omega offers the Canyon Country Adventure experience. Travelers can explore some of the country's most beautiful landscapes including Grand Canyon National Park, Monument Valley, Lake

Powell, Bryce Canyon National Park, and Zion National Park. Hikers will visit amazing rock formations and view remarkable sunsets while gleaning historical insights from a Navajo guide.

Last but not least, fall foliage is always a hit. From Acadia National Park in Maine to forested Chattanooga, Tennessee, quaint small town and big city destinations offer picturesque spots for seeing the magical autumn colors.

With ideas for every season, Omega's highly skilled team can plan your next special event, conference, or relaxing getaway. Whether you have a single day or several weeks, Omega's experts have the experience and passion to make your dream trip a reality!

Omega World Travel is a Woman Owned travel management company, a full-service travel agency, and a leader in the internet retail travel marketplace. The largest woman-owned travel management company in the U.S., Omega designs customized travel management programs for corporate, government, and nonprofit clients. Omega's travel service offerings include its wholly-owned meeting, conference, and event management services. Omega also owns Cruise, one of the largest sellers of cruises online, and Travtech, a technology development company.

