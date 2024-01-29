Cyngn Granted 19Th U.S. Patent For Its AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cyngn has been granted 16 patents in 2023, bringing the total US patents granted to 19
MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continue Reading
Cyngn Inc.
(the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN ), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today announced the issuance of a new patent,
US-11,851,074-B2, for the Company's autonomous vehicle (AV) and driving solutions. This new patent of System and Methods of Large-Scale Autonomous Driving Validation provides expanded safety features in identifying problems arising from AV driving operations and generating a notification message regarding the problem.
Cyngn Patent #19
"I am pleased with the remarkable progress and pace of innovation our technology team has achieved as this latest patent expands our total number of U.S. patents to 19," said Cyngn's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lior Tal. "Prior to 2023, we were granted 3 U.S. patents.
During the first half of 2023, 7 U.S. patents were granted with the second half of last year securing 9 additional patents.
Currently we have an additional 6 U.S. patents and 20 international patents submitted which we anticipate to be granted in the coming years."
Cyngn aims to provide its customers with advanced automation via its DriveMod autonomous vehicle solutions that leverage state-of-the-art sensors and AI to produce humanlike driving capabilities across multiple vehicle types without requiring site infrastructure overhauls.
This additional patent comes on the heels of the Company's announcement
of the procurement of patent 18, which protects Cyngn's novel adaptive traffic rule-based decision making for autonomous driving.
Cyngn's patent family is comprised of the following granted patents:
|
Patent Number
|
Title
|
Publication
Date
|
US-11,851,074-B2
|
SYSTEM AND METHODS OF LARGE-SCALE AUTONOMOUS
DRIVING VALIDATION
|
12/26/2023
|
US-11,837,090-B2
|
SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE TRAFFIC RULE-BASED
DECISION MAKING FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING
|
12/5/2023
|
US-11,837,089-B2
|
MODULAR EXTENSIBLE BEHAVIORAL DECISION SYSTEM FOR
AUTONOMOUS DRIVING
|
12/5/2023
|
US-11,767,034-B2
|
SYSTEM AND METHOD OF COMPUTATION ACCELERATION FOR
AUTONOMOUS DRIVING SYSTEMS
|
9/26/2023
|
US-11,760,368-B2
|
SYSTEM AND METHOD OF SAME-LOOP ADAPTIVE SIMULATION
FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING
|
9/19/2023
|
US-11,747,454-B2
|
GRANULARITY-FLEXIBLE EXISTENCE-BASED OBJECT DETECTION
|
9/5/2023
|
US-11,745,762-B2
|
SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE TRAJECTORY PREDICTION
FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING
|
9/5/2023
|
US-11,745,747-B2
|
SYSTEM AND METHOD OF ADAPTIVE DISTRIBUTION OF
AUTONOMOUS DRIVING COMPUTATIONS
|
9/5/2023
|
US-11,745,750-B2
|
SYSTEM AND METHOD OF LARGE-SCALE AUTOMATIC GRADING
IN AUTONOMOUS DRIVING USING A DOMAIN-SPECIFIC LANGUAGE
|
9/5/2023
|
US-11,679,726-B2
|
VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS
|
6/20/2023
|
US-11,673,577-B2
|
SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE RELEVANCY PREDICTION
FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING
|
6/13/2023
|
US-11,668,833-B2
|
OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS
|
6/6/2023
|
US-11,651,583-B2
|
MULTI-CHANNEL OBJECT MATCHING
|
5/16/2023
|
US-11,614,527-B2
|
SELF-ADAPTIVE LIDAR-CAMERA SYNCHRONIZATION SYSTEM
|
3/28/2023
|
US-11,592,565-B2
|
FLEXIBLE MULTI-CHANNEL FUSION PERCEPTION
|
2/28/2023
|
US-11,555,928-B2
|
THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECT DETECTION WITH GROUND
REMOVAL INTELLIGENCE
|
1/17/2023
|
US-11,372,115-B2
|
VEHICLE LOCALIZATION
|
6/28/2022
|
US-11,186,234-B2
|
VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS
|
11/30/2021
|
US-11,169,271-B2
|
OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS
|
11/9/2021
For a comprehensive view of Cyngn's patents focused on modularity and flexibility of autonomous vehicle systems with multiple sensor modalities and configurations, please visit the USPTO .
About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.
Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.
Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).
Find Cyngn on:
Website:
com Twitter:
cyngn LinkedIn:
cyngn YouTube:
@ cyngnhq
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2023. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Investor/Media Contact: Bill Ong, [email protected] ; 650-204-1551
SOURCE Cyngn
MENAFN29012024003732001241ID1107780672
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.