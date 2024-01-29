Lithography Systems Market Revenue To Hit USD 13 Billion By 2033, Says Research Nester

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key lithography systems market players include ASML Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Canon Inc., Nikon Corporation, NuFlare Technology, Inc., EV Group (EVG), Veeco Instruments Inc., SÃœSS MicroTec SE, and Advantest Corporation.

New York , Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lithography systems market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 5% from 2023 to 2033. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 13 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of USD 8 billion in the year 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed primarily to the rapid expansion of the semiconductor industry and the increasing production of semiconductor chips worldwide. For instance, semiconductor industry sales reached a new record of 1.10 trillion chips in 2021. A total of USD 460 billion was generated by global semiconductor sales in 2020.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

The lithography process uses the principle of unmixable between grease and water to produce prints. A wide range of technologies have been developed based on it, including semiconductor lithography, which was formerly used by only artists for the purpose of producing prints. Currently, microfabrication systems are used to fabricate thin films and major fractions of planar surfaces. Consequently, lithography systems have become increasingly used to print artwork or text on a variety of materials and to construct semiconductor patterns or crystals that are then incorporated into integrated circuits. Moreover, the increasing integration of semiconductor chips in hybrid vehicles along with the increased number of semiconductor companies utilizing lithography systems to determine the dimensions, locations, and shapes of their integrated circuits is anticipated to drive global market growth over the forecast period.





Lithography Systems Market: Key Takeaways



Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

The EUV segment to garner the highest growth Market in North America to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Investments in Fab and Chip Manufacturing Plants across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

It was observed that, an investment in fabrication manufacturing plants of approximately USD 648 million was made to reopen a facility in Tokyo, Japan. Several semiconductor manufacturers are making huge investments to build new fabrication facilities and expand existing fabrication facilities to meet the growing demand from end-users for semiconductors. In Addition, owing to the construction of large semiconductor fabs, the demand for lithography systems is expected to increase considerably. Therefore, the lithography systems market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is estimated that approximately USD 500 billion is expected to be spent on electronics by consumers worldwide in 2022. Owing to the increasing use of circuits in consumer electronics, and sensors, lithography systems are in high demand around the world, as a result of which, there has been an increase in demand for lithography systems. There has been a significant increase in the demand for semiconductor chips in the automobile industry as a result of the rising popularity of autonomous technology.

Lithography Systems Industry: Regional Overview

The global lithography systems market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Demand for Advanced Electronic Devices to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The lithography systems market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The escalating demand for advanced electronic devices, particularly smartphones, contributes significantly to the need for advanced lithography systems. As the Asia Pacific region remains a major consumer and producer of electronic devices, the market experiences sustained growth. The statistic highlights the substantial market for electronic devices, emphasizing the role of lithography systems in meeting this demand. he Asia Pacific region accounted for over 50% of global smartphone shipments, with China being the largest smartphone market, as reported by Counterpoint Research. The integration of AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the demand for specialized semiconductor components. Lithography systems are crucial for manufacturing chips that meet the stringent requirements of AI and IoT applications. The projected market size underscores the significance of these technologies in the region, further amplifying the role of lithography systems in their development.

Growing Technological Advancements and R&D Investments to Propel the Growth in the North America Region

The North America lithography systems market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2033. The relentless pursuit of technological advancements is a pivotal driver in North America's market. Leading companies allocate substantial funds to research and development, ensuring continuous innovation. ASML's significant investment underscores the commitment to pushing the boundaries of lithography technology. This ongoing innovation is crucial in meeting the demands for advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes in the region. ASML, a major player in lithography systems, invested approximately USD 3.2 billion in research and development in 2020. The robust growth of the semiconductor industry in North America is a fundamental driver for the market. The region's significant global market share underscores its prowess in semiconductor manufacturing. As semiconductor companies strive for technological leadership, the demand for cutting-edge lithography systems increases, ensuring a sustained market growth trajectory.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @

Lithography Systems Segmentation by Technology



ArF Immersion

KrF

i-line

ArF Dry EUV

Amongst these segments, the EUV segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The rising adoption of electronic devices and gadgets is contributing to the increasing demand for microprocessors, which is anticipated to augment segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2021, TV sales, smartphone sales, and computer sales totaled USD 850 billion. The technique of extreme ultraviolet lithography employs short light wavelengths to print intricate patterns on integrated circuits in order to fabricate semiconductors. Furthermore, a substantial investment in research and development for the advancement of EUV technology along with the rising demand for the growing demand for micro technologies, such as microprocessors and integrated chips (ICs), is also anticipated to fuel segment growth in the global market.

Lithography Systems Segmentation by End User



Industrial

Manufacturing Others

Amongst these segments, the industrial segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The surge in the adoption of nanotechnology across various industries is a prominent growth driver for the industrial segment of the lithography systems market. Nanotechnology relies heavily on precision in manufacturing, demanding advanced lithography systems to create nano-sized structures. The staggering market size emphasizes the profound influence of nanotechnology on industries, necessitating lithography systems capable of achieving unparalleled precision. The global nanotechnology sales size surpassed USD 1 trillion in 2020. Semiconductor manufacturing, a core application for lithography systems, extends beyond consumer electronics to industrial applications. Sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and energy increasingly rely on semiconductors for advanced control systems and automation. The substantial market valuation underscores the pervasive integration of semiconductor technologies into industrial processes, substantiating the demand for lithography systems in this context. The evolution of MEMS and sensors, crucial components in industrial applications, drives the demand for precision manufacturing. Lithography systems play a pivotal role in crafting intricate structures required for MEMS devices and sensors.

Lithography Systems Segmentation by Application



Foundry

Memory Integrated Device

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global lithography systems market that are profiled by Research Nester are ASML Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Canon Inc., Nikon Corporation, NuFlare Technology, Inc., EV Group (EVG), Veeco Instruments Inc., SÃœSS MicroTec SE, Advantest Corporation, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Lithography Systems Market

ASML Holdings and Intel Corporation announced their latest phase of cooperation to advance semiconductor lithography.

In addition to the initial members of the Open Innovation Platform (OIP) Cloud Alliance, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited announced the addition of Mentor Graphics to the consortium, joining Amazon Web Services, Synopsys, Microsoft and AzureCadence.

Read our insightful Blogs and Data-driven Case Studies:

Construction 4.0 indicates the next stage of construction that uses advanced technologies to enhance efficiency & productivity. Explore the pros of Construction 4.0 and its role in reducing Turn Around Time.

Know how our competitive analysis and benchmarking consulting services helped overcome their loses and gained revenue. By our analysis, company was able to know about the current and future market trends.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

CONTACT: AJ Daniel Corporate Sales, USA Research Nester Email: ... USA Phone: +1 646 586 9123 Europe Phone: +44 203 608 5919