(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Markets with COVID-19 Impacts. Strategies and Trends, Forecasts by Syndrome (Respiratory, Sepsis, GI Etc.), by Country, with Market Analysis, Executive Guides and Customization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated advancements and growth within the syndromic multiplex diagnostic markets, signaling a paradigm shift in infectious disease diagnostics. A new comprehensive report now available provides critical insights into this rapidly evolving market, spotlighting the influence of COVID-19 impacts and prospective expansion rates.
Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic technologies are at the forefront of a breakthrough, presenting data that suggest the potential to redefine conventional approaches to infectious disease testing. This report meticulously explores the market trends, strategies, and projections by syndrome, including respiratory, sepsis, gastrointestinal, and more, taking a granular look at the diagnostic landscape country-by-country.
The integration of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics is transforming clinical practices, potentially rendering targeted tests for specific pathogens less relevant. Innovations within this sector suggest diagnostic procedures might not only occur within medical facilities but also extend to the Physician's Office and the patient's home. The intersection of improved healthcare outcomes, cost reduction, and the fight against antimicrobial resistance is a vital theme of this report.
The report details the shifting dynamics of infectious disease diagnostics in the age of COVID-19 It demonstrates how syndromic multiplex diagnostics offer solutions with increased efficiency and effectiveness Market forecasts for the next five years outline potential growth and investment opportunities The evolving role of diagnostics in patient care management and its impact on traditional testing methods are analyzed
The document delves into the factors propelling market expansion, with a special section focusing on how syndromic molecular diagnostics is taking precedence over traditional panel-based testing for infectious diseases. In a rapidly changing healthcare environment, informed decision-making is more critical than ever. This report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders looking to understand the intricacies of the syndromic multiplex diagnostic markets and their trajectory in the post-pandemic era.
Experts and industry leaders have now access to vital analysis and projections that will shape strategic planning and response to current and future healthcare challenges.
Remarkable Developments in the Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market
The medical community continues to witness remarkable developments in the infectious disease diagnostic market, driven by technological innovations and an urgent need for rapid and accurate diagnostics spurred by the pandemic. Syndromic multiplex diagnostics is at the cusp of revolutionizing this domain, offering comprehensive insights and a future outlook for stakeholders worldwide.
Companies Mentioned
Abacus Diagnostica Abbott Diagnostics Accelerate Diagnostics Ador Diagnostics Akonni Biosystems Alveo Technologies Antelope Dx Applied BioCode Aus Diagnostics Baebies Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Becton, Dickinson and Company Binx Health Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc Biocartis BioFire Diagnostics (bioMérieux) bioMérieux Diagnostics Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH Cepheid (Danaher) Credo Diagnostics Biomedical Cue Health Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH Diagenode Diagnostics Diasorin S.p.A. Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. Eurofins Scientific Fluxergy Fusion Genomics. Genetic Signatures GenMark Dx (Roche) Hibergene Diagnostics Hologic Immunexpress Inflammatix Invetech Janssen Diagnostics Karius Lexagene LightDeck Diagnostics Lucira Health Luminex Corp Maxim Biomedical Meridian Bioscience Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher) Millipore Sigma Mobidiag (Hologic) Molbio Diagnostics Nanomix Novel Microdevices Operon Oxford Nanopore Technologies Panagene Perkin Elmer Primerdesign (Novacyt) Prominex Qiagen Gmbh Quantumdx Quidel Roche Molecular Diagnostics Saw Diagnostics Seegene Siemens Healthineers Sona Nanotech SpeeDx T2 Biosystems Talis Biomedical Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Veramarx Visby Medical XCR Diagnostics
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN29012024004107003653ID1107780626
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.