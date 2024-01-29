Unicycive Therapeutics Announces Both An Oral And Poster Presentation To Be Delivered On UNI-494 At The Upcoming AKI And CRRT Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Preclinical Data on UNI-494 in Acute Kidney Injury LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease (the“Company or“Unicycive”), today announced that two presentations related to UNI-494 will be presented at the 29th International Conference on Advances in Critical Care Nephrology AKI and CRRT 2024 taking place March 12-15, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

Shalabh Gupta, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive, commented,“We are looking forward to presenting data on the efficacy of our second clinical stage program UNI-494 in animal models of delayed graft function, a manifestation of acute kidney injury (AKI) that occurs during kidney transplantation resulting in loss of kidney function. We are also presenting a poster describing our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial design for UNI-494 in healthy volunteers. Based on the results from this trial, we will determine the best path forward for the program. While our primary focus is on advancing our lead drug, OLC (Oxylanthanum Carbonate) towards a New Drug Application submission, we continue to build a body of data on UNI-494 as it progresses through its first clinical trial.”

Title: Intravenous Administration of UNI-494 Ameliorates Acute Kidney Injury in Rat Model of Delayed Graft Function Lead Author: Satya Medicherla, Ph.D. Type: Oral Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 / 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. PT Title: UNI-494 Phase I Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics: Trial in Progress Lead Author: Guru Reddy, PH.D. Type: Poster Date/Time: March 12th from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. PT and March 13th from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. PT

About UNI-494

UNI-494 is a novel nicotinamide ester derivative and a selective ATP-sensitive mitochondrial potassium channel activator. Mitochondrial dysfunction plays a critical role in the progression of acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease. UNI-494 has a novel mechanism of action that restores mitochondrial function and may be beneficial for the treatment of several diseases including kidney disease. Unicycive is currently conducting a Phase 1 dose-ranging safety study in healthy volunteers in the United Kingdom that is expected to complete this year. UNI-494 is protected by issued patent(s) in the U.S. and Europe and a wide range of patent applications worldwide.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead drug candidate, oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), is a novel investigational phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit Unicycive and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

