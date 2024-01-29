Cell Separation Industry Report 2023-2028: Global Markets Driven By Biopharmaceutical Advances And Increasing Chronic Disease Prevalence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Separation Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

With a valuation of US$7.294 billion in 2021, the cell separation market is expected to continue its steady growth trajectory. The report emphasizes key factors driving this ascent, including the significant burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, strategic expansion within the biopharmaceutical sector, heightened awareness and innovation in stem cell research, and robust investment and government support fueling advancements in the field.

Focusing on the North American region, the report highlights this area as a key contributor to market growth, attributed to its established pharmaceutical industry and the integration of cutting-edge technologies. Detailed within the report are the various market segments, including consumables, instruments, centrifugation techniques, and applications such as biomolecule isolation, cancer research, and stem cell research, which are propelling forward the practices of research laboratories, hospitals, and biotechnology firms.

The report analyzes the competitive landscape, taking into account the innovations and developments from leading industry players. The sector's market dynamics, challenges, and potential restraints are also examined, offering a holistic view of the contributing factors that may shape the future of cell separation technologies.

Highlighted within the research are key market developments, such as:



New Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) grade product lines designed to facilitate T-cell isolation and expansion.

Innovations in cell platforms that streamline cell therapy processes. The introduction of novel, label-free cell separation and sorting methods that promote the viability of cell populations.

With the implications of this research extending across various sectors-be it the direct impact on in vitro diagnostics or the potential advancements in tissue regeneration, this publication offers essential insights for enterprises, stakeholders, policy-makers, and investors looking to understand the direction of the cell separation industry.

Further segmentation and analysis within the report covers geographical regions which are pivotal to the market, such as the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the evolution and dynamics of the cell separation market.

Companies Mentioned



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

BD Biosciences

Danaher

Terumo Corp.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Corning Inc. Akadeum Life Sciences

