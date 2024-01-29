Cryomass Announces Non-Dilutive Financing Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryoMass Technologies Inc. (the“ Company ” or“ CryoMass ”) (OTCQB: CRYM ), a leader in cryogenic trichome-rich crops refinement systems, today announced that it has reached terms of an agreement with CRYM Co-Invest GP, a company affiliated with CryoMass (' 'GP” ). Under the agreement, entities controlled by GP will have the right to purchase up to five CryoSift SeparatorTM Units ('' Units ”) from CryoMass for a total of up to US$6 million. The entities (“ Buycos ”) will in turn lease the Units to cultivators and processors ('' Clients ''), that have been sourced and approved by CryoMass. This innovative financing structure provides growth capital to CryoMass while enabling wider deployment of the Company's game-changing processing technology.



This funding arrangement will be non-dilutive to CryoMass shareholders, while providing capital to build Units and working capital for growing the business. The term of each lease is expected to be a minimum of three years, at the end of which Buycos will have the right to sell the Units back to CryoMass for their original purchase price. CryoMass will receive a recurring revenue stream from the processing fees charged to Clients.

"This innovative financing agreement is key since it will allow us to more rapidly deploy our disruptive CryoSift SeparatorsTM and drive adoption of our cutting-edge refinement process," said Christian Noël, CEO of CryoMass Technologies. "We look forward to onboarding new Clients. We will announce further details as lease agreements are finalized".

Although demand for CryoMass' disruptive cryogenic refinement equipment continues to be strong, many operators lack the large upfront capital required under a traditional licensing model. At the same time, CryoMass requires growth capital to manufacture and ship Units to meet increasing demand. This financing arrangement accelerates opportunities for the Company to deploy Units.

Access to capital has been an ongoing challenge for our prospective Clients working in the cannabis industry due to federal prohibition. Although medical and/or recreational cannabis use is now legal in 38 states, most banks still refuse to work with cannabis companies due to federal law. This greatly restricts lending as well as other access to traditional sources of capital.

The common stock of CryoMass Technologies Inc. trades on the OTC QB market under the symbol CRYM. For further information, please contact the Company by email at ... or by telephone at 303-222-8092.

About CryoMass

CryoMass Technologies Inc. develops and licenses cutting-edge equipment and processes to refine harvested cannabis, hemp, and other premium crops. The company's patented technology harnesses liquid nitrogen to reduce biomass and then efficiently isolate, collect and preserve delicate resin glands (trichomes) containing prized compounds like cannabinoids and terpenes.

Building on this technology, CryoMass has engineered its premier Trichome Separation unit (CryoSift SeparatorTM), optimized via patented cryogenic processes to rapidly capture intact, high-value cannabis and hemp trichomes (CryoSiftTM). Much like sugar and flour refinements, the resulting CryoSiftTM concentrate is a superior product compared to unprocessed biomass. For cultivators, reducing biomass into CryoSiftTM slashes volume up to 80%, dramatically lowering storage, handling, and transportation costs. Properly stored, CryoSiftTM prevents potency and terpene degradation, preserving value. For processors, the minimized input volume also enables considerable cost savings and logistics advantages. Extracting from CryoSiftTM using solvents and manufacturing solventless products unlocks industrial scale yields unattainable otherwise. CryoMass anticipates its efficiencies will catalyze industry-wide shifts in cannabis and hemp post-harvest methods. Additionally, the technology shows promise for diverse trichome-rich plants.

